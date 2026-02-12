AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Ripple's CTO Emeritus Calls Bitcoin 'Technological Dead End'

By Alex Dovbnya
Thu, 12/02/2026 - 5:42
Ripple's CTO Emeritus David Schwartz has provocatically labeled Bitcoin a "technological dead end.".
Advertisement
Ripple's CTO Emeritus Calls Bitcoin 'Technological Dead End'
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

David Schwartz, Ripple’s newly appointed CTO Emeritus and co-creator of the XRP Ledger, has described Bitcoin as "a technological dead end."

He argues that the world’s largest cryptocurrency no longer relies on technological innovation for its success.

Schwartz recently revealed that he had sold nearly all of his Bitcoin holdings for $7,500.

HOT Stories
Ripple's CTO Emeritus Calls Bitcoin 'Technological Dead End' Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin (BTC) vs. Gold Unfolding Now, XRP Hits Price Ceiling, Analyzing Dogecoin's (DOGE) Chances to Enter Price Recovery This Month

"Technology just doesn't seem to matter"

The comment came in response to a question from an XRP community member, who asked if Schwartz had considered working on Bitcoin development again. The former Ripple CTO, however, has bluntly rejected the idea.

Advertisement

"Not really. I think bitcoin is largely a technological dead end for the same reason the dollar is," Schwartz wrote. "The technology just doesn't seem to matter all that much to its success, at least not at the blockchain layer."

You Might Also Like
Title news
Tue, 02/10/2026 - 18:54
Saylor: Strategy Not Selling Bitcoin
ByAlex Dovbnya

The implication is that Bitcoin has fossilized into a monetary standard where "upgrades" are secondary to stability.

Advertisement

Schwartz's recent Bitcoin takes 

Schwartz has frequently challenged the narrative that Bitcoin is purely decentralized and permissionless. 

"In more than a decade, no XRP transaction has ever been censored or treated unfairly while bitcoin miners routinely delay transactions they disfavor for any reason at all," he stated in December. 

Recently, he also noted that the leading cryptocurrency had had at least two incidents that showed much more centralization than the XRPL genesis glitch.

In November, he argued that all blockchains, including Bitcoin, rely on human intervention during crises. "Any problem with XRP can be fixed by XRPL's governance, as Bitcoin had to do in 2013. And it will be because every chain's governance cares," he wrote.

He has also raised concerns about Bitcoin's proof-of-work consensus algorithm. He outlined a potential death spiral scenario, where "people really want bitcoin to remain PoW because they see that as part of its core value," but high prices and low transaction volumes create a security vacuum.

#Ripple News #Bitcoin News
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 12, 2026 - 7:13
Schiff on Bitcoin (BTC): I Don't Expect $10K to Hold
ByAlex Dovbnya
NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
Feb 12, 2026 - 0:01
Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin (BTC) vs. Gold Unfolding Now, XRP Hits Price Ceiling, Analyzing Dogecoin's (DOGE) Chances to Enter Price Recovery This Month
ByArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 builds strong momentum as leading companies confirm participation
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Jan 29, 2026 - 8:48
$50 Million Fundraising, ChatGPT Competition and Decentralized AI: Major Interview With Gonka Founders David Liberman and Daniil Liberman
article image U.Today Editorial Team
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 12, 2026 - 7:13
Schiff on Bitcoin (BTC): I Don't Expect $10K to Hold
Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 12, 2026 - 5:42
Ripple's CTO Emeritus Calls Bitcoin 'Technological Dead End'
Alex Dovbnya
News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
Feb 12, 2026 - 0:01
Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin (BTC) vs. Gold Unfolding Now, XRP Hits Price Ceiling, Analyzing Dogecoin's (DOGE) Chances to Enter Price Recovery This Month
Arman Shirinyan
Show all