AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Vet Questions NYT Reporter's Satoshi Hunt Proof

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 12/04/2026 - 6:43
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz has jumped into the debate over the true identity of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Vet Questions NYT Reporter's Satoshi Hunt Proof
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google
    Advertisement

    The true identity of Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto remains a hot topic on social media. 

    Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz recently entered the fray once again, publicly questioning the logic used by superstar investigative journalist John Carreyrou.

    The photo shoot question 

    Carreyrou took to X (formerly Twitter) to speak out about a glaring behavioral inconsistency in Back's denial. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Vet Questions NYT Reporter's Satoshi Hunt Proof Midnight (NIGHT) Open Interest 100% Spike Could Be Followed, Ethereum's (ETH) Only Possibility to Reach $3,000, XRP to Face Crucial Resistance Next Week: Crypto Market Review

    This comes after the famous reporter, who uncovered Theranos' fraud, identified the British cyberphunk as the man who started it all. 

    Advertisement

    "If you’re not Satoshi and you know The New York Times is going to publish a big story identifying you as Satoshi, do you agree to participate in a photo shoot for that story?" Carreyrou asked his followers. "I would say no. But @adam3us kindly agreed to pose for one of our photographers in Miami a few weeks ago."

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 04/10/2026 - 11:53
    Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz Explains Why No One Alive Likely Has Satoshi's Keys
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Schwartz quickly pushed back against this logic, arguing that Back's willingness to be photographed proves absolutely nothing.

    Advertisement

    "Can you explain why you would say no?" the Ripple veteran challenged. "Either answer will be cited as evidence you are Satoshi by those who think you are, and that you aren't by those who think you aren't. So why would you say no?"

    Economic interest 

    Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal has argued that even if Back is not Satoshi, he might have a vested interest in letting the rumor mill spin.

    "What if you’re not Satoshi, but want people to think you are?" Weisenthal posited.

    Carreyrou, however, has pointed to the fact that Back had outlined nearly every single component of Bitcoin a decade prior on the Cypherpunks mailing list.

    "And then when Bitcoin, the closest manifestation of your e-cash vision, materializes, you say nothing about it?" Carreyrou argued, suggesting Back's radio silence during Bitcoin's early days is too suspicious to ignore.

    Is Satoshi British? 

    Back, who denies being Satoshi, recently expressed confidence that Satoshi is a fellow Briton. 

    The creator of Bitcoin has "distinctive dryness" and a mastery of British sarcasm, which would be rather challenging for a non-Briton to fake. 

    #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 12, 2026 - 0:00
    XRP Completes Short-Term Golden Cross: Breakout or Fakeout?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 11, 2026 - 22:00
    $789 Million Fresh Capital: Bitcoin ETFs See Highest Weekly Inflow Since February
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Launches USD1 Earn Event, Offering Up to 12% APR on Both Fixed-Term and Holding Rewards
    Enhanced Secures $1M in Strategic Pre-Seed Funding to Bring Structured Yield to More Assets Onchain
    BingX Kicks Off Global Capital Gala, Spotlighting TradFi Trading Opportunities
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 12, 2026 - 6:43
    Ripple Vet Questions NYT Reporter's Satoshi Hunt Proof
    Ripple News
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 12, 2026 - 0:00
    XRP Completes Short-Term Golden Cross: Breakout or Fakeout?
    XRP News XRP
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 11, 2026 - 22:00
    $789 Million Fresh Capital: Bitcoin ETFs See Highest Weekly Inflow Since February
    Bitcoin Bitcoin Price Prediction Spot Bitcoin ETF BlackRock
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all