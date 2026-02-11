Ripple to Expand Real-World Assets on XRP Ledger With Latest Partnership

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

American blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs has announced its latest partnership with Aviva Investors. The goal of this collaboration is to advance real-world asset tokenization on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). As announced by Ripple's Managing Director, this deal marks the company’s first collaboration with a European investment management firm to tokenize RWAs at scale.

Ripple and Aviva: RWA catch

Essentially, the partnership will seek to leverage the speed, low cost and sustainability of the XRPL. Per the update, this is what Aviva Investors has been in search of in its push to champion the future of asset management.

Specifically, the duo will tokenize traditional fund structures, one of the key bedrocks of Aviva. For its part, Ripple will support the finance firm with technical know-how as a core contributor to XRP Ledger.

Tokenization of real-world assets is becoming a central theme in the broader digital currency ecosystem. While top asset managers like BlackRock and Franklin Templeton have launched structured funds on protocols like Ethereum, XRP Ledger is gradually catching up.

Ripple has repeatedly unveiled its broad tokenization plans with a goal to retain a significant market share in the next few years.

As part of the collaboration with Aviva, there might be more product releases this year in line with adherence to compliance.

Ripple expanding its influence

Ripple has been stepping up its market influence push over the past few months. The partnership with Aviva is just one of the many it has unveiled recently, with the Zand linkup the latest move unveiled.

Beyond its primary business, bordering on cross-border payments, Ripple’s push into tokenization was validated recently. As reported by U.Today, the company is looking at tokenizing U.S. Treasury Bills as a high-value RWA to be hosted on the XRPL.

One noticeable strategy for the Brad Garlinghouse-led company is that it is featuring RLUSD alongside most of these collaborations.