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    Ripple Tests Out XRP Cashtag

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 15/04/2026 - 19:12
    Ripple is flexing its massive social media muscle to test drive X's highly anticipated financial overhaul.
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    Ripple Tests Out XRP Cashtag
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    Ripple has taken X's highly anticipated new financial feature for a spin. 

    The enterprise blockchain company simply tweeted "$XRP" to its massive following.

    The evolution of cashtags

    The single-word tweet arrived just hours after Nikita Bier, head of product at X, announced a major overhaul to how the platform handles financial information.

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    Historically, a "cashtag" functioned merely as a clickable search link. Now, X has transformed these tags into interactive financial hubs. According to Bier's announcement, the upgraded Cashtags feature, which is currently rolling out to iPhone users in the United States and Canada, brings live financial data directly to the user's timeline.

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    Users are immediately presented with a dedicated portal featuring real-time pricing charts and curated content. 

    Direct integrations make it possible for users to execute trades instantly without ever having to close the X app.

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    A major X force 

    The post allowed the XRP Army to experience the new data portal firsthand. 

    Ripple, of course, commands one of the most mobilized, organized, and vocal communities in the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem

    Ripple's primary X account (@Ripple) boasts approximately 3.2 million followers. 

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is a crypto-influencer in his own right, wielding an audience of over 1.2 million followers.

    The XRP Army is known as a major X force, with thousands of active commentators. 

    At the same time, the token attracts a lot of detractors (evidenced by the acrimonious replies to Ripple's innocuous post). 

    #Ripple News #XRP News
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