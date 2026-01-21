AdvertisementAdvert.
    Ripple Suddenly Burns 5,000,000 RLUSD, What's Going On?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 21/01/2026 - 15:00
    5,000,000 RLUSD stablecoin on the XRP Ledger burned, triggering market attention.
    Ripple Suddenly Burns 5,000,000 RLUSD, What's Going On?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Five million Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) on the XRP Ledger has been burned at the RLUSD treasury in recent hours.

    This follows a major listing announcement on Binance crypto exchange, sparking attention on the market.

    RLUSD is set to be listed for spot trading on major crypto exchange Binance. The listing includes support for Ethereum, with that of the XRP Ledger coming soon.

    Binance will list Ripple USD (RLUSD) and open trading for its spot trading pairs RLUSD/USDT, RLUSD/U and XRP/RLUSD on Jan. 22 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC). Alongside the launch, Binance will be introducing a zero fee promotion for the RLUSD/USDT and RLUSD/U trading pairs.

    Aside from a spot trading support for RLUSD, the listing on Binance covers portfolio margin eligibility, increasing RLUSD’s utility in leveraged trading; RLUSD will also be included in Binance Earn soon.

    Meanwhile, Ripple continues to bring on new partners, including OSL, Bitpanda, Amina Bank and others, thereby increasing RLUSD’s global utility.

    In recent minting events, 20,000,000 RLUSD each in separate transactions were minted at RLUSD Treasury on Jan. 8 and 16.

    Stablecoins to push adoption in 2026

    Ripple President Monica Long predicts that the shift in crypto market will play out across four key areas, which are stablecoins, on-chain assets, crypto custody and automation through AI.

    Long highlighted these themes as the major turning points that might drive institutional adoption in 2026.

    The Ripple president predicts that by 2027, financial institutions will tap into the power of regulated stablecoins for 24/7 collateral mobility in capital markets. Long added that while retail use cases for stablecoins exist, the real growth engine is B2B.

    Long shares a five-year prediction, saying that within the next five years, stablecoins will become fully integrated into global payment systems. The Ripple president also predicts the convergence of blockchain and AI, saying that stablecoins and smart contracts will enable treasuries to manage liquidity and execute margin calls, all in real-time without manual aid.

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
