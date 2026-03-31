Ripple Prime Expands Hyperliquid Integration

Ripple Prime, Ripple’s institutional prime brokerage platform, has expanded its integration with the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid to include on-chain perpetual contracts for traditional commodities.

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According to Ripple Prime CEO Mike Higgins, the update adds support for "HIP-3 symbols." This will unlock support for access to decentralized derivatives tied to gold, silver, and oil.

More TradFi exposure

Ripple Prime has made it possible for institutional clients to gain exposure to legacy commodities directly through blockchain-based perpetual contracts.

Institutions can manage their DeFi commodity positions alongside traditional assets in a single portfolio.

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They can avoid the operational complexities of managing separate Web3 wallets, fragmented collateral, or direct smart contract interactions.

Ripple Prime initially integrated with Hyperliquid back in February 2026. During that initial phase, it became the sole counterparty for its clients to access Hyperliquid’s deep on-chain crypto liquidity.

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Institutional users can offset their decentralized derivatives exposures against positions in traditional markets already supported by Ripple Prime (foreign exchange, fixed income, and over-the-counter swaps).

Hyperliquid has quickly become the largest decentralized perpetual contract trading platform. It boasts over $5 billion in open interest and regularly exceeds $200 billion in monthly trading volume.

Meanwhile, Ripple Prime itself is a relatively new powerhouse in the institutional space. The platform officially launched in late 2025 following Ripple’s massive $1.25 billion acquisition of prime brokerage firm Hidden Road.

Ripple Prime continues to position itself as the bridge between legacy financial systems and the decentralized economy, which appears to be the company's new focus.