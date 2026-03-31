AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Prime Expands Hyperliquid Integration

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 31/03/2026 - 5:21
    The move further bridges traditional finance (TradFi) exposure with decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure, making it possible for institutions to trade real-world assets on-chain.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Prime Expands Hyperliquid Integration
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Google

    Ripple Prime, Ripple’s institutional prime brokerage platform, has expanded its integration with the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid to include on-chain perpetual contracts for traditional commodities. 

    Advertisement

    According to Ripple Prime CEO Mike Higgins, the update adds support for "HIP-3 symbols." This will unlock support for access to decentralized derivatives tied to gold, silver, and oil. 

    More TradFi exposure 

    Ripple Prime has made it possible for institutional clients to gain exposure to legacy commodities directly through blockchain-based perpetual contracts.

    HOT Stories
    HyperLiquid (HYPE) Secures Golden Cross, Did XRP Reach Bottom? Bitcoin (BTC) Price Recovery Has Already Begun: Crypto Market Review Bitcoin Lighting Gets Major Adoption Boost in US

    Institutions can manage their DeFi commodity positions alongside traditional assets in a single portfolio. 

    Advertisement

    They can avoid the operational complexities of managing separate Web3 wallets, fragmented collateral, or direct smart contract interactions.

    Ripple Prime initially integrated with Hyperliquid back in February 2026. During that initial phase, it became the sole counterparty for its clients to access Hyperliquid’s deep on-chain crypto liquidity.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/30/2026 - 05:45
    Ripple CEO Recalls Buffett's Legendary Crypto Dig
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement

    Institutional users can offset their decentralized derivatives exposures against positions in traditional markets already supported by Ripple Prime (foreign exchange, fixed income, and over-the-counter swaps). 

    Hyperliquid has quickly become the largest decentralized perpetual contract trading platform. It boasts over $5 billion in open interest and regularly exceeds $200 billion in monthly trading volume. 

    Meanwhile, Ripple Prime itself is a relatively new powerhouse in the institutional space. The platform officially launched in late 2025 following Ripple’s massive $1.25 billion acquisition of prime brokerage firm Hidden Road.

    Ripple Prime continues to position itself as the bridge between legacy financial systems and the decentralized economy, which appears to be the company's new focus. 

    #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto Market ReviewNews
    Mar 31, 2026 - 0:01
    HyperLiquid (HYPE) Secures Golden Cross, Did XRP Reach Bottom? Bitcoin (BTC) Price Recovery Has Already Begun: Crypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 20:14
    Bitcoin Lighting Gets Major Adoption Boost in US
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Finnovex North Africa 2026: Catalyzing Egypt’s Fintech Revolution Through Smart Finance and Regulatory Transformation
    TxFlow L1 Mainnet Launch Marks a New Phase for Multi-Application On-Chain Finance
    Forget selfies and passports – trade crypto with privacy
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 31, 2026 - 5:21
    Ripple Prime Expands Hyperliquid Integration
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto Market Review, News
    Mar 31, 2026 - 0:01
    HyperLiquid (HYPE) Secures Golden Cross, Did XRP Reach Bottom? Bitcoin (BTC) Price Recovery Has Already Begun: Crypto Market Review
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 30, 2026 - 20:14
    Bitcoin Lighting Gets Major Adoption Boost in US
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all