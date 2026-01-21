Ripple President Makes Major Stablecoin Prediction

Advertisement

Ripple President Monica Long has shared a bullish forecast for the year ahead.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the influential Ripple executive declared that the industry is now entering a "production era". This era will be defined by institutional scale and utility.

The "hard-wiring" of stablecoins

Long is convinced that the stablecoins will play a substantial role in the broader economy.

The fiat-pegged tokens have long served as a trading tool or an alternative payment rail. However, the Ripple exec is confident that they will be integrated into the plumbing of major financial providers.

"Stablecoins will be the foundation for global settlement, not an alternative rail," Long wrote.

She pointed to major fintech integrations as the catalyst for this major change.

Fortune 500 adoption

Long has also forecasted a massive surge in corporate balance sheet adoption. She argues that crypto is transitioning into "the operating layer of modern finance."

"By 2026, ~50% of Fortune 500 companies will have crypto exposure or formalized DAT strategies, actively holding tokenized assets, onchain T-bills, stablecoins, and programmable financial instruments," she stated.

The ETF ‘inflection point’

Finally, Long addressed the capital markets, forecasting that they are just the beginning.

"Institutional access is also expanding through capital markets," she wrote. "Crypto ETFs are accelerating exposure, yet only represent a small share of the broader market, underscoring room for major growth."

Long believes that "collateral mobility" will emerge as a top use case.

The predictions come as Ripple itself continues to expand its footprint in the institutional sector.