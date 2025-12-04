Ripple Finalizes GTreasury Acquisition

Ripple has officially closed its $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury. The move marks one of the most important expansions in the history of the San Francisco-headquartered company, pushing it into the heart of global corporate finance.

Advertisement

We're officially part of Ripple! 🎉



For over 40 years, we've helped treasury teams manage complexity and optimize liquidity. Now, we're bringing that same approach to the digital asset era by giving our customers the option to access real-time settlement and institutional-grade… https://t.co/dlTJ8HOBwV — GTreasury (@GTreasury) December 4, 2025

GTreasury is a major treasury-management platform used by some of the world’s largest companies for managing liquidity, moving money, monitoring cash positions, and so on.

Ripple now controls a core piece of the infrastructure that big corporations use to run their financial operations on a daily basis.

Advertisement

GTreasury’s clients can now directly access Ripple’s digital asset infrastructure from the platform they already use. This enables real-time settlements and on-demand liquidity. Corporations won’t have to learn crypto, hold wallets, or manage blockchain complexity, which could potentially be a boon for cryptocurrency adoption.

Other Major 2025 Ripple Acquisitions

Ripple first announced the acquisition of GTreasury on Oct. 16

The company's acquisitions all support the same vision: end-to-end, institutional-grade digital finance.

Apart from GTreasury, Ripple also acquired companies that strengthen other layers of the corporate financial stack. Its acquisition of Rail added virtual accounts and a stablecoin payments network. Palisade enhanced Ripple’s custody capabilities with the "wallet-as-a-service" technology. Finally, Ripple Prime (formerly Hidden Road) brought institutional-grade liquidity, prime brokerage, and execution services.

With its acquisitions, Ripple is building a full end-to-end financial stack. The company aims to become a one-stop shop for digital assets.