Ripple Enters Top 10 Most Valuable Unicorns

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

American blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs Inc has moved up the ladder among related unicorns globally. According to CBInsights data , Ripple Labs is now worth over $50,000,000,000, trailing behind consumer and retail giant SHEIN.

Advertisement

Ripple Labs's global dominance soaring

The CBInsight data placed Ripple Labs above firms like Figure, Ramp, Canva and Perplexity AI. Ripple Labs was founded in 2012 by Chris Larsen and Jed McCaleb as a payment rail using blockchain technology.

While its valuation has increased incrementally, its journey has been nothing short of innovative. According to CBInsights, over the past decade, Ripple has filed 117 major patents, with the leading aspects including payment systems, project management, production and manufacturing.

Over the past year, Ripple has expanded significantly with new acquisitions. As reported by U.Today, the company has acquired GTreasury, now Ripple Prime and Standard Custody, solidifying its push as a financial services firm.

Ripple is also the only crypto company in the top 10 among more than a thousand profiled, proof of its growing dominance in the industry as a whole. Some of its notable backers include Tiger Global Management, Sequoia Capital China and Shunwei Capital Partners, among others.

Ripple and IPO push

In line with the broader growth in its valuation, Ripple executives, including President Monica Long, has reiterated plans with respect to the firm going public via IPO.

As noted, the company is currently solvent, with no public listing plans in the near term. While the Ripple listing speculations keep making the rounds on the X social media platform, the firm is more aligned to acquisitions.

In 2025, it came close to acquiring the stablecoin giant Circle Internet Financial. While a deal could not be made, the future potential bet remains high.