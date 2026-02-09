AdvertisementAdvert.
Ripple Enters Top 10 Most Valuable Unicorns

By Godfrey Benjamin
Mon, 9/02/2026 - 14:51
Ripple now ranked alongside xAI and OpenAI in top 10 most valuable unicorns globally.
American blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs Inc has moved up the ladder among related unicorns globally. According to CBInsights data, Ripple Labs is now worth over $50,000,000,000, trailing behind consumer and retail giant SHEIN.

Ripple Labs's global dominance soaring

The CBInsight data placed Ripple Labs above firms like Figure, Ramp, Canva and Perplexity AI. Ripple Labs was founded in 2012 by Chris Larsen and Jed McCaleb as a payment rail using blockchain technology.

While its valuation has increased incrementally, its journey has been nothing short of innovative. According to CBInsights, over the past decade, Ripple has filed 117 major patents, with the leading aspects including payment systems, project management, production and manufacturing.

Over the past year, Ripple has expanded significantly with new acquisitions. As reported by U.Today, the company has acquired GTreasury, now Ripple Prime and Standard Custody, solidifying its push as a financial services firm.

Ripple is also the only crypto company in the top 10 among more than a thousand profiled, proof of its growing dominance in the industry as a whole. Some of its notable backers include Tiger Global Management, Sequoia Capital China and Shunwei Capital Partners, among others.

Ripple and IPO push

In line with the broader growth in its valuation, Ripple executives, including President Monica Long, has reiterated plans with respect to the firm going public via IPO.

As noted, the company is currently solvent, with no public listing plans in the near term. While the Ripple listing speculations keep making the rounds on the X social media platform, the firm is more aligned to acquisitions.

In 2025, it came close to acquiring the stablecoin giant Circle Internet Financial. While a deal could not be made, the future potential bet remains high.

To cover the product shortfall, Ripple has launched its stablecoin, RLUSD, which, as reported recently, has entered the top 50 crypto assets with a $1.3 billion market capitalization.

#ripple
