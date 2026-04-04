Ripple Engineer Explains XRPL Update Pace, Focus Turns to Bug Fixes and Reliability

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RippleX engineer Mayukha Vadari has addressed developer concerns as XRP Ledger sees an overhaul of the fundamentals of its repository.

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Currently, XRPL core developers have been hard at work rebuilding the fundamentals of the repository. Six focus areas currently being worked on were outlined, including telemetry, nomenclature, type safety, refactor, logging and documentation.

In this light, an XRP user asked if there is an ETA (expected timeline) when much of the refactoring in core is expected to slow down the daily update of patches.

Right now the focus is on stabilization and bug fixing, which means feedback will be slower and conflicts are likely as things continue to change. There’s no need to keep updating your branches with every change - a slower cadence is perfectly fine.

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This question was addressed to RippleX engineer Mayukha Vadari. Vadari responded that the current focus remains on stabilization and bug fixing, which means feedback might be slower and conflicts are likely as things continue to change. The RippleX developer says there is no need for users to keep updating branches with every change, hence a slower cadence is perfectly fine.

XRP Ledger sees overhaul

Six areas are currently being worked on by XRP Ledger developers, according to XRPL developer Denis Angell. These include telemetry encompassing enterprise reporting, metrics and real-time logging.

XRP Ledger developer Denis Angell noted that in the past, if there was an issue, logs had to be requested from validators. XRP Ledger developers can now build a full Command Center for XRPL and monitor the UNL like an enterprise.

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Second is nomenclature and third is type safety, with Angell noting that there are areas that are not type safe. Adding this will help developers find bugs before the application even compiles. It also future proofs the repository.

The fourth is refactoring, which Angell believes might have some mixed opinions but will help core developers. He stated that he had seen some of the early results, which were promising.

The fifth is logging, with the goal here to synergize the logging. This is because the logs are vastly different from one file to the next. Once this is cleaned up, the telemetry can be ingested into tools that will allow searching and filtering logs, speeding up debug time for developers and network triage.

The sixth is documentation. According to Angell, this effort has not started yet because the refactor is still being done, but it will be the last piece of the puzzle, and when finished it will give developers all the tools they need to understand the code. It will also allow new developers to better understand the code without having to schedule a call with RippleX senior engineers.