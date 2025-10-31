AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Names Bitcoin's Use Cases

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 31/10/2025 - 6:18
    Ripple CTO David Schwartz has weighed in on the debate about Bitcoin's utility
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Names Bitcoin's Use Cases
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    David Schwartz, chief executive officer at Ripple, has listed the main Bitcoin use cases in a social media post on X. 

    Advertisement

    “It's scarce, liquid, valuable, censorship resistant, stable (in everything but value), transferable, jurisdictionless, and, in an important sense, fair,” Schwartz said. 

    As reported by U.Today, Schwartz previously revealed that he had mined a total of 250 Bitcoins when the leading cryptocurrency was still in its nascency. 

    HOT Stories
    Brandt on Bitcoin: 'I Am Now Short'
    Solana Shades XRP, Bitcoin to Test Black Friday, Cardano Founder Slams Peter Schiff Over BTC Price Prediction — Crypto News Digest
    This Could Be Major Date for XRP Holders
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Avoid Bearish Crash? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Big Price Battle in Two Days, Ethereum (ETH) Tumbles Below $4,000

    "I believe I permanently stopped accumulating BTC before XRP even existed, but I'm not 100% sure," the Ripple exec said in a 2024 X social media post

    Advertisement

    Speculation-based value 

    According to Schwartz, most of the value in crypto comes from future speculation instead of future utility. 

    “So if what you care about are future price changes, what people think will happen is much more important than what has happened,” he said. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 10/30/2025 - 13:01
    XRP Burn Rate Skyrockets 200%: Is This Growth Sign?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    He has noted that Bitcoin’s current investment thesis is based on speculation about Bitcoin’s future adoption. 

    Schwartz has acknowledged that speculation was a key driver for enabling utility early on since one, for instance, could not use Bitcoin for purchasing real estate until the price was high enough. 

    In July, the prominent Ripple executive stated that the set of actual real-world problems that are being solved with crypto is rather small. He has opined that Bitcoin could retain its dominant position due to its "solid" layer-1 and the first-mover advantage. 

    Moreover, he added that Bitcoin could derive its value from use on other chains and being part of financial services. 

    #Ripple News #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 31, 2025 - 5:09
    Brandt on Bitcoin: 'I Am Now Short'
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Oct 31, 2025 - 0:13
    Solana Shades XRP, Bitcoin to Test Black Friday, Cardano Founder Slams Peter Schiff Over BTC Price Prediction — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NOWPayments Launches $0 USDT (TRC20) Network Fee Offer for New Partners
    FUNToken Launches $5M Giveaway to Reward Its Global Community
    Mono Protocol’s Presale Stands Out In Q4 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 31, 2025 - 6:18
    Ripple CTO Names Bitcoin's Use Cases
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 31, 2025 - 5:09
    Brandt on Bitcoin: 'I Am Now Short'
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Oct 31, 2025 - 0:13
    Solana Shades XRP, Bitcoin to Test Black Friday, Cardano Founder Slams Peter Schiff Over BTC Price Prediction — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all