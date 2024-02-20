Advertisement
Ripple CTO Explains How 40.7 Billion XRP in Ecrow Can Be Burned

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Ripple's CTO, David Schwartz, unveils insights into burning 40.7 billion XRP held in escrow, sparking intrigue amid XRP community concerns
Tue, 20/02/2024 - 8:09
Ripple CTO David Schwartz has shed light on the burning of Ripple's XRP escrows, addressing concerns raised by XRP enthusiasts regarding the company's management of the cryptocurrency. With over 40.708 billion XRP currently held in escrow accounts, the community has been keen to understand the mechanisms behind the potential burning of these reserves.

Schwartz detailed Ripple's ability to achieve the effect of burning escrows by "blackholing" the associated accounts. He explained that Ripple could unilaterally enact measures to prevent XRP from these escrows entering circulation by effectively rendering the associated accounts inaccessible. 

This response comes amid growing discontent within the XRP community over Ripple's significant involvement with the cryptocurrency and its periodic release of XRP from escrow accounts on the first of each month.

The discourse surrounding the burning of XRP escrows has been amplified by recent controversies within the cryptocurrency market, including allegations of price manipulation by a crypto company through programmatic sales. These events have fueled the frustration of XRP enthusiasts, who perceive Ripple's actions as impacting the market environment and potentially devaluing the cryptocurrency.

The clarification provided by Schwartz offers insights into Ripple's approach to managing its XRP reserves and addresses concerns regarding the company's influence over the cryptocurrency. 

While Ripple maintains control over the release of XRP from escrow accounts as part of its market management strategy, Schwartz's explanation underscores the complexities and considerations involved in the XRPL ecosystem.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

