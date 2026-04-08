AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Emeritus Unveils Latest Upgrades Behind XRP Innovation

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 8/04/2026 - 11:36
    Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz shares a new update on the progress of XRP innovation.
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Unveils Latest Upgrades Behind XRP Innovation
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz shared a new update on his hub, which has been running for several months since its initial plan was revealed last August.

    Advertisement

    Schwartz had spun up his XRP Ledger node last year, publishing its output data and researching use cases for XRP. The server hub serves as a production service with maximum uptime and reliability, and data gathered from it is used to understand the XRP Ledger network's behavior and performance.

    In new information shared by the Ripple CTO emeritus on X on April 7, he stated he had to shut down the hub to do some software upgrades, adding that the downtime was under 10 minutes. Schwartz further shared that the hub has had flawless operations over the last two weeks, in a way squashing speculations that the shutdown might have been due to an inefficiency.  

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Reclaims $72K, Analysts Eye $80K as Bull Market Is Triggered Midnight (NIGHT) on Verge of ATL: Up From There? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Takes Sharp Hit, Dogecoin (DOGE) Flatlined, Analyzing Recovery Chances: Crypto Market Review

    A curious X user asked what he had upgraded on the server hub. The Ripple CTO emeritus answered that it was just software upgrades. He highlighted an XRPL software upgrade to version 3.2.0-b3 as well as various OS and platform updates.

    XRP Ledger gets UNL update

    According to the XRP Ledger Foundation official X account, an updated XRPL UNL was released. Gen3Labs was added to the UNL, while the University of Sao Paulo was removed at their request.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 03/31/2026 - 11:58
    XRP Ledger to Get New Privacy Features as Ripple Researchers Unveil Confidential MPTs
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement

    A unique node list (UNL) is a server's list of validators that it trusts not to collude. Every XRP Ledger server is configured with an UNL, which determines which validation votes it listens to and which votes it throws out during the consensus process.

    In March, Version 3.1.2 of rippled — the reference server implementation of the XRP Ledger protocol — was released. This update contains fixes for security issues that, in the worst case scenario, could cause servers to crash or restart. The version fixes an edge case that can cause outages on public facing nodes.

    #XRPL #XRP #Ripple News #XRP Ledger
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 8, 2026 - 10:15
    How Much XRP Is Quantum-Safe as of April 2026? Top XRPL Contributor Breaks It Down
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 8, 2026 - 8:24
    XRP Beats Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Even Dogecoin in 24-Hour ETF Flows
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Dutch Blockchain Week 2026 strengthens position as Europe’s leading B2B blockchain event week
    MEXC appoints Vugar Usi as CEO to drive global ‘Infinite Opportunities’ vision
    ChangeNOW Launches Fast Track Program for Early Stage Crypto Wallet Monetization
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 8, 2026 - 11:36
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Unveils Latest Upgrades Behind XRP Innovation
    XRPL XRP Ripple News XRP Ledger
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 8, 2026 - 10:15
    How Much XRP Is Quantum-Safe as of April 2026? Top XRPL Contributor Breaks It Down
    XRP XRPL Quantum Computing XRP News
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 8, 2026 - 8:24
    XRP Beats Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and Even Dogecoin in 24-Hour ETF Flows
    XRP Spot XRP ETF
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all