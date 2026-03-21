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    Ripple Clarifies: No Official Telegram as Scam Accounts Rise

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 21/03/2026 - 12:48
    Ripple says it does not have an official Telegram channel as scams proliferate.
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    Ripple Clarifies: No Official Telegram as Scam Accounts Rise
    Cover image via U.Today

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    In a recent tweet, RippleX draws attention to an increase in impersonation accounts on Telegram, including accounts posing as Ripple recruiters, customer support and other representatives.

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    In this light, Ripple says it does not have an official Telegram channel and any account claiming as such is not legitimate. It makes it known to the XRP community that the Ripple team will never contact them or provide support through unofficial channels or ask for personal information, credentials or payments.

    XRP users are urged to verify opportunities and communications through official Ripple channels. Scammers often impersonate major companies such as Ripple and its officials, including CEO Brad Garlinghouse, using images and branding on social media platforms like X, Facebook or Instagram. Others use legitimate videos from media interviews or public speaking events and include scam content that may link to a fraudulent website or a crypto wallet address, asking potential victims to send money.

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    RippleX flags fake cryptocurrency giveaway scams using Ripple branding and images of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse as fraudsters attempting to exploit legitimate services to create a sense of trust with victims.

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    #Ripple News #Scam Alert #XRP
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