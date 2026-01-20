AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO to Go Live in Davos

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 20/01/2026 - 5:47
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is preparing to record a live episode of the All-In Podcast at the USA House.
    Advertisement
    Ripple CEO to Go Live in Davos
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is set to record a live episode of the All-In Podcast with co-host Jason Calacanis, according to Luke Judges, head of partnerships at the San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain giant. 

    Advertisement

    The session, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 21, at 10:30 AM CET, will take place at the USA House, a venue that carries significant geopolitical weight this year.

    The USA House, which is located on the famous Davos Promenade, is a private corporate lounge. It has now been recognized by the U.S. State Department as the country's "official headquarters." It will be hosting a massive delegation from the current administration, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO to Go Live in Davos
    U.Today Crypto Review: XRP's Biggest Price Bounce, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Still Fighting, Is Ethereum (ETH) Eyeing Third $3,500 Breakout?
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Hits Insane 8,700% Liquidation Imbalance, $500 Million BTC Whale Awakents to Dump Bitcoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls Lose Control
    NYSE's Tokenization Push Bullish for Crypto, CZ Says

    A major XRP detractor

    The All-In Podcast has previously hosted Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other bigwigs.

    Advertisement

    However, it should be noted that Calacanis has never been shy about his disdain for Ripple’s business model. He has spent years using his platform to label XRP as the antithesis of crypto’s decentralized ethos.

    "It’s the opposite of Bitcoin," Calacanis once said on X (formerly Twitter).

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 01/17/2026 - 14:53
    Ripple Lawsuit Again? Crypto Lawyer Speaks on Possibility
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Advertisement

    Calacanis previously argued that XRP is a "centrally controlled security" that exists primarily to enrich its founders at the expense of retail holders.

    He famously warned that normalizing XRP trading would lead to "chaos" where "startups, funds, and grifters start dumping 50% of their coins on retail while slowly selling the 50% they own and control." To prevent this, he once suggested a "sophisticated investor test" for anyone wanting to buy the token.

    During the height of the SEC v. Ripple litigation, Calacanis opined that XRP was a "disaster" that was "clearly going to zero." He argued that the project should have simply registered as a security from day one.

    Hence, it will be intriguing to see if Garlinghouse and Calacanis will be able to find a common ground. 

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 20, 2026 - 3:00
    U.Today Crypto Review: XRP's Biggest Price Bounce, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Still Fighting, Is Ethereum (ETH) Eyeing Third $3,500 Breakout?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 19, 2026 - 21:19
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Hits Insane 8,700% Liquidation Imbalance, $500 Million BTC Whale Awakents to Dump Bitcoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls Lose Control
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    How Loanledger Structures Crypto Trading Through Analysis and Execution Choice
    BingX becomes Scuderia Ferrari HP's first-ever crypto exchange partner
    NEXST Brings KISS OF LIFE to Life: Debut VR Concerts on the Ultimate Web3 Entertainment Platform
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 5:47
    Ripple CEO to Go Live in Davos
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 20, 2026 - 3:00
    U.Today Crypto Review: XRP's Biggest Price Bounce, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Still Fighting, Is Ethereum (ETH) Eyeing Third $3,500 Breakout?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 19, 2026 - 21:19
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Hits Insane 8,700% Liquidation Imbalance, $500 Million BTC Whale Awakents to Dump Bitcoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls Lose Control
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 20:59
    NYSE's Tokenization Push Bullish for Crypto, CZ Says
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 18:49
    Bitcoin ETFs Kickstart Week With $394 Million Outflow: What’s Ahead?
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 20, 2026 - 5:47
    Ripple CEO to Go Live in Davos
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Jan 20, 2026 - 3:00
    U.Today Crypto Review: XRP's Biggest Price Bounce, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Still Fighting, Is Ethereum (ETH) Eyeing Third $3,500 Breakout?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Jan 19, 2026 - 21:19
    U.Today Crypto Digest: XRP Hits Insane 8,700% Liquidation Imbalance, $500 Million BTC Whale Awakents to Dump Bitcoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bulls Lose Control
    Dan Burgin
    Show all