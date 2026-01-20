Ripple CEO to Go Live in Davos

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is set to record a live episode of the All-In Podcast with co-host Jason Calacanis, according to Luke Judges, head of partnerships at the San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain giant.

Advertisement

The session, scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 21, at 10:30 AM CET, will take place at the USA House, a venue that carries significant geopolitical weight this year.

The USA House, which is located on the famous Davos Promenade, is a private corporate lounge. It has now been recognized by the U.S. State Department as the country's "official headquarters." It will be hosting a massive delegation from the current administration, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

A major XRP detractor

The All-In Podcast has previously hosted Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other bigwigs.

Advertisement

However, it should be noted that Calacanis has never been shy about his disdain for Ripple’s business model. He has spent years using his platform to label XRP as the antithesis of crypto’s decentralized ethos.

"It’s the opposite of Bitcoin," Calacanis once said on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

Calacanis previously argued that XRP is a "centrally controlled security" that exists primarily to enrich its founders at the expense of retail holders.

He famously warned that normalizing XRP trading would lead to "chaos" where "startups, funds, and grifters start dumping 50% of their coins on retail while slowly selling the 50% they own and control." To prevent this, he once suggested a "sophisticated investor test" for anyone wanting to buy the token.

During the height of the SEC v. Ripple litigation, Calacanis opined that XRP was a "disaster" that was "clearly going to zero." He argued that the project should have simply registered as a security from day one.

Hence, it will be intriguing to see if Garlinghouse and Calacanis will be able to find a common ground.