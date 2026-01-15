AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Coinbase Drama

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 15/01/2026 - 20:15
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse addressed the shockwaves caused by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, who abruptly withdrew his company's support for the Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act.
    Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Coinbase Drama
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During his appearance at the ultra-exclusive CfC St. Moritz conference in the Swiss Alps, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse addressed a widening rift in the industry.

    Advertisement

    The tension centers on the Digital Asset Market CLARITY Act, a massive Senate bill intended to define the roles of the SEC and CFTC.

    Just hours before a scheduled Senate Banking Committee markup, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong shocked the community by pulling his company’s support. He called the draft "materially worse than the status quo."

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Coinbase Drama
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Gets Major EU License Approval, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Teases 22% Golden Cross Breakout, Bitwise Launches Chainlink (LINK) ETF
    Morning Crypto Report: Don't Ignore This 9.69% Golden Cross Setup for XRP, Binance Burns $1.29 Billion in BNB Like Nothing, "$1 Million Bitcoin" Advocate Mow Predicts Decade-Long Bull Run
    Ripple CEO Optimistic About Crypto Market Structure Bill

    As reported by U.Today, Armstrong had opposed the bill due to a "de facto ban" on tokenized stocks, limits on stablecoin reward as well as privacy concerns. 

    Advertisement

    "Fair concerns" 

    Speaking during a panel titled "Oil and Water? Are Crypto Companies Compatible With Traditional Public Markets?" on January 15, Garlinghouse revealed that he was "surprised" by how "vehemently" Coinbase rejected the bill.

    At the same time, Garlinghouse has acknowledged that Armstrong had raised "fair concerns." 

    Despite the Coinbase exit, Garlinghouse claimed the "rest of the industry" (including Ripple, Circle, Kraken, and a16z) is "leaning in" and attempting to work through the issues constructively.

    Advertisement

    Despite the Coinbase exit, Garlinghouse claimed the "rest of the industry" is "leaning in."

    Earlier, Garlinghouse expressed optimism about the contentious bill before it was eventually derailed by Coinbase. 

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 19:24
    Whales Buying Bitcoin Instead of Retail, CryptoQuant CEO Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 15, 2026 - 18:38
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Gets Major EU License Approval, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Teases 22% Golden Cross Breakout, Bitwise Launches Chainlink (LINK) ETF
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    OpenServ and Neol Advance Enterprise-ready AI Reasoning Under Real-world Constraints
    Toobit and LALIGA Kick Off $800,000 Elite Championship
    Aster “Human vs AI” Live Trading Competition Season 1 Concludes
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 20:15
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Coinbase Drama
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 19:24
    Whales Buying Bitcoin Instead of Retail, CryptoQuant CEO Says
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 15, 2026 - 18:38
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Gets Major EU License Approval, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Teases 22% Golden Cross Breakout, Bitwise Launches Chainlink (LINK) ETF
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 17:47
    1.37 Million BNB Destroyed: Binance’s CZ Highlights Massive 34th Token Burn
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Price Analysis
    Jan 15, 2026 - 16:14
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 15
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 20:15
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Coinbase Drama
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 19:24
    Whales Buying Bitcoin Instead of Retail, CryptoQuant CEO Says
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Jan 15, 2026 - 18:38
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Gets Major EU License Approval, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Teases 22% Golden Cross Breakout, Bitwise Launches Chainlink (LINK) ETF
    Dan Burgin
    Show all