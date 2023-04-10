Ripple Becomes Platinum Partner of Global CBDC Symposium, 3 Things That Will Help SHIB Hit $0.01, BTC Forms Pattern Close to $30,000: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day.

Ripple becomes platinum partner of global CBDC symposium

According to a Twitter user who goes by @Rohitku24694375, Ripple fintech giant has become the only platinum partner of the Digital Monetary Institute Symposium 2023, one of the most crucial meetings for the key actors of the CBDC segment. The event is organized in London by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) and will take place on May 10-11, 2023, both in offline and online formats. The speakers from Ripple’s part of the symposium will be the company’s top-tier officers: Susan Friedman, head of public policy, and James Wallis, vice president of central bank engagement.

3 things that will help Shiba Inu hit $0.01: major SHIB enthusiast

@ShibBPP, well-known SHIB enthusiast, has recently taken to Twitter to share what, in their opinion, can help the second largest meme coin reach the $0.01 level. The user outlined three things : mass adoption, staking/liquidity and burning. SHIB adoption has been expanding recently, with Travala travel company launching a new affiliate program for SHIB holders, and Ralph Lauren starting to accept SHIB and other cryptos at a newly-launched Miami Design District store. As for burning, the SHIB army is removing large amounts of SHIB from the circulating supply. On Friday, April 7, U.Today reported that the SHIB burn rate jumped a whopping 35,500% .

Bitcoin forms pennant pattern close to crucial $30,000 resistance level

As recently pointed out by renowned financial analyst Jesse Colombo, Bitcoin seems to be forming a pennant pattern just under the critical $30,000 resistance level. If BTC manages to successfully break out of this pattern and surpass the $30,000 mark with substantial trading volume, says Colombo, it would be a positive confirmation signal for the king crypto. In the next tweet, the analyst emphasized the importance of the $30,000 resistance level on the BTC weekly chart, saying that this point might be crucial in determining the course of Bitcoin's price in the future. Market participants are closely watching this level, as a successful breach could signal further gains.

XRP security status debate intensifies as pro-Ripple lawyer asserts compelling factor