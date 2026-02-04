AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Awaits Final Piece of Puzzle as Key Upgrade Activates on XRP Ledger

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 4/02/2026 - 15:00
    Last XRP DEX compliance puzzle piece now awaited as upgrade activates.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Awaits Final Piece of Puzzle as Key Upgrade Activates on XRP Ledger
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In a major milestone for the XRP Ledger, the Permissioned Domains amendment is now active on the XRPL mainnet, and the first permissioned domain has been created as well.

    Permissioned domains are controlled environments within the broader ecosystem of the XRP Ledger blockchain. The significance of Domains is that features such as Permissioned DEXes and Lending Protocols can use domains to restrict access, so that traditional financial institutions can offer services on-chain while complying with various rules.

    Permissioned domains are built on top of XLS-70 (Credentials), which is needed for permissioning.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Prime Goes Live on Hyperliquid: Why This Is 'God-Mode' Move for XRP Morning Crypto Report: Dogecoin (DOGE) Rises on Musk's Wealth Record, Ethereum (ETH) Eyes 24% Rally, Cardano (ADA) Dethrones Bitcoin Cash and Hyperliquid From Top 10

    Credentials, which was activated on the XRP Ledger mainnet in September 2025, represents a foundational building block within the XRPL's broader identity stack, allowing permissioned domains, regulated DEXes and compliant access to tokenized assets and lending markets.

    Advertisement

    Final piece of puzzle awaited

    According to Vet, an XRP Ledger validator, the activation of the permissioned domains feature ticks two out of three compliance building blocks for DEX use by entities such as Ripple payments.

    Vet noted that two out of three compliance building blocks are now active, which are credentials and permissioned domains, with the final XRP DEX compliance puzzle piece now awaited, the permissioned DEX.

    Advertisement

    Krippenreiter, an XRP community member, echoes this detail in a tweet accompanied by a graphic, noting that one piece of the puzzle is still missing, which is the permissioned DEX.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 01/26/2026 - 18:51
    XRPL Surpasses Massive $2 Billion Milestone, Ripple Confirms
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Permissioned DEX refers to a protocol that extends the XRPL’s built-in decentralized exchange (DEX) to operate in a controlled environment, where creating or filling orders requires specified credentials.

    In a major milestone, the permissioned DEX has just achieved majority, reaching 82.35% consensus with 28 yes votes.

    Vet shared this information in a tweet, noting that if the permissioned DEX amendment is enabled in two weeks, a fully compliance-enabled DEX will facilitate institutional transactions on XRP.

    Two features upgrade expected in February

    Token Escrow and Permissioned DEX are expected to activate sometime later in February.

    The Token Escrow amendment extends XRP Ledger escrow functionality to fungible tokens, enabling Trust Line Tokens and Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs) to be held in escrow. The current countdown for this amendment is eight days, eight hours, while that of the Permissioned DEX is 13 days and 22 hours.

    #Ripple News #XRPL #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 14:52
    Binance's CZ: 'No One Manipulates Bitcoin'
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 14:47
    Ripple Prime Goes Live on Hyperliquid: Why This Is 'God-Mode' Move for XRP
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Superform Expands to the U.S. With Mobile App Launch for a User-Owned Neobank
    xMoney Appoints Raoul Pal as Strategic Advisor to Support the Next Phase of Global Payments
    Global Games Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Platform Shaping the Future of Gaming, Web3, and Interactive Entertainment
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 15:00
    Ripple Awaits Final Piece of Puzzle as Key Upgrade Activates on XRP Ledger
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 14:52
    Binance's CZ: 'No One Manipulates Bitcoin'
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 14:47
    Ripple Prime Goes Live on Hyperliquid: Why This Is 'God-Mode' Move for XRP
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 14:30
    Bitcoin Whales Buying the Dip, On-Chain Data Reveals
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 14:26
    $1,160,000,000: Dogecoin OI Drops Hard as Price Correction Continues
    article image Caroline Amosun
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 15:00
    Ripple Awaits Final Piece of Puzzle as Key Upgrade Activates on XRP Ledger
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 14:52
    Binance's CZ: 'No One Manipulates Bitcoin'
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 14:47
    Ripple Prime Goes Live on Hyperliquid: Why This Is 'God-Mode' Move for XRP
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all