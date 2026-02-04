Ripple Awaits Final Piece of Puzzle as Key Upgrade Activates on XRP Ledger

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

In a major milestone for the XRP Ledger, the Permissioned Domains amendment is now active on the XRPL mainnet, and the first permissioned domain has been created as well.

Permissioned domains are controlled environments within the broader ecosystem of the XRP Ledger blockchain. The significance of Domains is that features such as Permissioned DEXes and Lending Protocols can use domains to restrict access, so that traditional financial institutions can offer services on-chain while complying with various rules.

Permissioned domains are built on top of XLS-70 (Credentials), which is needed for permissioning.

Credentials, which was activated on the XRP Ledger mainnet in September 2025, represents a foundational building block within the XRPL's broader identity stack, allowing permissioned domains, regulated DEXes and compliant access to tokenized assets and lending markets.

Advertisement

Final piece of puzzle awaited

According to Vet, an XRP Ledger validator, the activation of the permissioned domains feature ticks two out of three compliance building blocks for DEX use by entities such as Ripple payments.

Permissioned Domain just got activated on the XRP Ledger!



Credentials ✅



Permissioned Domain ✅



Permissioned DEX ☑️ - a few more YES votes needed.



2 out of 3 compliance building blocks are now active, for compliant DEX use by e.g Ripple Payments. pic.twitter.com/vt4jnd2ovV — Vet (@Vet_X0) February 4, 2026

Vet noted that two out of three compliance building blocks are now active, which are credentials and permissioned domains, with the final XRP DEX compliance puzzle piece now awaited, the permissioned DEX.

Advertisement

Krippenreiter, an XRP community member, echoes this detail in a tweet accompanied by a graphic, noting that one piece of the puzzle is still missing, which is the permissioned DEX.

Permissioned DEX refers to a protocol that extends the XRPL’s built-in decentralized exchange (DEX) to operate in a controlled environment, where creating or filling orders requires specified credentials.

In a major milestone, the permissioned DEX has just achieved majority, reaching 82.35% consensus with 28 yes votes.

Vet shared this information in a tweet, noting that if the permissioned DEX amendment is enabled in two weeks, a fully compliance-enabled DEX will facilitate institutional transactions on XRP.

Two features upgrade expected in February

Token Escrow and Permissioned DEX are expected to activate sometime later in February.

The Token Escrow amendment extends XRP Ledger escrow functionality to fungible tokens, enabling Trust Line Tokens and Multi-Purpose Tokens (MPTs) to be held in escrow. The current countdown for this amendment is eight days, eight hours, while that of the Permissioned DEX is 13 days and 22 hours.