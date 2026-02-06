'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Slammed by Community Over His Bitcoin Tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, a financial guru and the author of the well-known bestseller Rich Dad Poor Dad, has posted a new tweet, engaging his followers in a dialogue about Bitcoin and Ethereum.

However, rather than seeing a positive reaction, Kiyosaki faced severe criticism from the crypto community.

Kiyosaki waits for new Bitcoin bottom to buy more

In his tweet, Robert Kiyosaki mentioned four major assets that have been in the news a lot recently – gold, silver, Bitcoin, and the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum. Kiyosaki claimed that he has not been buying any of the first three assets recently, stating that he had stopped accumulating gold at $300, silver at $60, and Bitcoin at $6,000.

He reminded the community that recently he has had to sell some of his Bitcoin and gold, adding that he hates doing it. The reason is: “I hate paying capital gain taxes.” Although in an earlier tweet, Kiyosaki mentioned that he had done that to buy a new house.

Now, Kiyosaki stated, he is waiting for new bottoms where prices would make it acceptable for him to start buying gold and Bitcoin again. He said that he would spread the word on X when he began buying gold and digital gold again. “I wait patiently for new bottoms for gold and Bitcoin, then I may buy again.”

AS I POSTED on X earlier.



I stopped buying silver at $60.



I stopped buying Bitcoin at $6000.



I stopped buying gold at $300.



I have sold some Bitcoin and some gold. I hate selling because I hate paying capital gain taxes.



Today…. I wait patiently for new bottoms for gold… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) February 6, 2026

As for Ethereum, he revealed that he has enough of it for now but he plans to acquire more.

X crypto community bashes Kiyosaki

However, the crypto community did not take this message positively this time. First of all, the Community Notes, a local fact-checking service powered by X users, accused Kiyosaki of lying.

The Community Notes stated that Kiyosaki recently tweeted, saying he was buying Bitcoin – he published that tweet on January 23 this year. That was the tweet when he stated that he does not care about the price of Bitcoin or gold going up or down: “I just keep buying more gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum and get richer.” Back then, BTC was trading at roughly $90,000 per coin.

You're such a lying grifter holy cow.



You've been pumping all 3 of these non stop daily for years and now you claim you were never buying?



How you didn't win the financial charlatan of the year award, I'll never understand pic.twitter.com/gv6D9mNLM4 — Mark McGrath (@MarkMcGrathCFP) February 6, 2026

Several commentators also reacted in a similar way, saying that Kiyosaki should stop deceiving people or that there is no way to verify that Kiyosaki’s claims of buying BTC, silver, and gold at low prices, even though they sound quite impressive.