AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Slammed by Community Over His Bitcoin Tweet

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 6/02/2026 - 9:16
    Prominent investor Kiyosaki faces criticism from the crypto community on X after his recent Bitcoin tweet.
    Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Slammed by Community Over His Bitcoin Tweet
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki, a financial guru and the author of the well-known bestseller Rich Dad Poor Dad, has posted a new tweet, engaging his followers in a dialogue about Bitcoin and Ethereum.

    However, rather than seeing a positive reaction, Kiyosaki faced severe criticism from the crypto community.

    Kiyosaki waits for new Bitcoin bottom to buy more

    In his tweet, Robert Kiyosaki mentioned four major assets that have been in the news a lot recently – gold, silver, Bitcoin, and the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum. Kiyosaki claimed that he has not been buying any of the first three assets recently, stating that he had stopped accumulating gold at $300, silver at $60, and Bitcoin at $6,000.

    HOT Stories
    'Be Greedy': Ripple CEO Reacts to XRP Price Crash Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Not Going to $0, Bitcoin Loses $70,000 First Time in History, Will Ethereum (ETH) Save $2,000?

    He reminded the community that recently he has had to sell some of his Bitcoin and gold, adding that he hates doing it. The reason is: “I hate paying capital gain taxes.” Although in an earlier tweet, Kiyosaki mentioned that he had done that to buy a new house.

    Advertisement

    Now, Kiyosaki stated, he is waiting for new bottoms where prices would make it acceptable for him to start buying gold and Bitcoin again. He said that he would spread the word on X when he began buying gold and digital gold again. “I wait patiently for new bottoms for gold and Bitcoin, then I may buy again.”

    As for Ethereum, he revealed that he has enough of it for now but he plans to acquire more.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 02/05/2026 - 15:42
    Bitcoin (BTC) Prints 2,618% Liquidation Imbalance in Brutal Four-Hour Death Spiral: Crypto Apocalypse?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    X crypto community bashes Kiyosaki

    However, the crypto community did not take this message positively this time. First of all, the Community Notes, a local fact-checking service powered by X users, accused Kiyosaki of lying.

    The Community Notes stated that Kiyosaki recently tweeted, saying he was buying Bitcoin – he published that tweet on January 23 this year. That was the tweet when he stated that he does not care about the price of Bitcoin or gold going up or down: “I just keep buying more gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum and get richer.” Back then, BTC was trading at roughly $90,000 per coin.

    Several commentators also reacted in a similar way, saying that Kiyosaki should stop deceiving people or that there is no way to verify that Kiyosaki’s claims of buying BTC, silver, and gold at low prices, even though they sound quite impressive.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin #Gold #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 7:44
    Bitwise Advisor Explains Enormous Crypto Crash
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 5:23
    'Be Greedy': Ripple CEO Reacts to XRP Price Crash
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Launchpad Announces Presale for Future Warriors X (FWX)
    Tramplin Introduces Premium Staking on Solana, a Proven Savings Model Rebuilt for Crypto
    Superform Expands to the U.S. With Mobile App Launch for a User-Owned Neobank
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 9:16
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Slammed by Community Over His Bitcoin Tweet
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 7:44
    Bitwise Advisor Explains Enormous Crypto Crash
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 5:23
    'Be Greedy': Ripple CEO Reacts to XRP Price Crash
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Feb 6, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Not Going to $0, Bitcoin Loses $70,000 First Time in History, Will Ethereum (ETH) Save $2,000?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 20:17
    XRP Becomes Biggest Loser Among Top 100 Coins
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 9:16
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Slammed by Community Over His Bitcoin Tweet
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 7:44
    Bitwise Advisor Explains Enormous Crypto Crash
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 6, 2026 - 5:23
    'Be Greedy': Ripple CEO Reacts to XRP Price Crash
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all