    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Selling My Bitcoin Was Big Mistake

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 28/01/2026 - 8:50
    Robert Kiyosaki says now it is a great time to buy more Bitcoin and Ethereum.
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Selling My Bitcoin Was Big Mistake
    Robert Kiyosaki, a financial guru and a prominent Bitcoin advocate, has admitted selling some of his Bitcoin and gold, clearly regretting this.

    Kiyosaki is widely known as the author of the classic book on financial literacy, “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, as well as several others about assets and financial markets.

    "Selling some Bitcoin was a big mistake"

    Kiyosaki started his tweet by talking about silver – the asset which he has been heavily endorsing recently, and which has reached a new all-time high of $100 per ounce. The financial guru refuted the rumours, saying that he has sold his silver to buy more Bitcoin. “That is not true,” he stated.

    In fact, recently, he sold some of his Bitcoin and gold (which he also favors a lot and mentions it in his tweets often) to buy a new house. He sold some of his BTC back in November last year. However, as for silver,he  has not parted with any of his holdings.

    Kiyosaki admitted regretting having sold them: “I wish I had not sold some gold and some Bitcoin,” adding that doing so was “a big mistake.”

    He revealed that instead of selling silver, he uses debt to invest in real estate to get positive cash flow. This money Kiyosaki later uses to buy more Bitcoin, gold, and silver. He also has been investing in Ethereum, recently, expanding his bet on cryptocurrency.

    To conclude his message to the crypto audience on X, Kiyosaki said that now it is a great period to convert “fake dollars” into more crypto, silver, and gold: “Great time to sell fake dollars to buy real gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.”

    Last year, the financial guru made several bullish BTC predictions on X, saying that he expects Bitcoin to go over $200,000 in 2026.

    Kiyosaki is not worried about Bitcoin price rising or falling

    Last week, Kiyosaki stunned the community with an X message, saying that he is not really bothered about the price of Bitcoin, gold, and silver going up or down.

    Why is that? Because he keeps in mind that the US national debt continues to go through the roof, and therefore “the purchasing power of the US dollar keeps going down.” He just keeps stacking Bitcoin, Ethereum, silve,r and gold to “get richer.”

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Gold #Cryptocurrency influencer
