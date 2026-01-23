AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Not Worried About Bitcoin Price, Here's Why

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 23/01/2026 - 10:19
    Robert Kiyosaki has returned with a bullish Bitcoin and Ethereum tweet, saying he does not care about the price.
    Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Not Worried About Bitcoin Price, Here's Why
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki, an investment guru and author of the popular finance management book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has taken to his X account to once again remind his audience about Bitcoin and Ethereum after a week of consecutively posting only about silver.

    Kiyosaki is one of those influential Bitcoin investors who believes that BTC is bound to reach $1 million within the next few years or decade. Relatively recently, he also became fond of the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum.

    In his recent tweet, Kiyosaki stunned the community by saying that he does not care if the Bitcoin or Ethereum price is going up or down. He continues to buy both cryptos.

    HOT Stories
    Turkish Banking Giant Extends Ripple Partnership
    U.Today Crypto Review: XRP Prints Double Bottom, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Uptrend Available, Bitcoin (BTC) 'Now or Never' Price Moment
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple Snatches Major Partnership in $5 Trillion Pool, XRP Defies Death Sentence, Shiba Inu Avoids BTC Selling Pressure
    Powerful Pro-Bitcoin BlackRock Exec Could Become Next Fed Chair

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/23/2026 - 08:25
    Ultra-Rare XRP Breakout Fractal Returns After 8 Years: 930% Versus Bitcoin Back on Menu
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    Kiyosaki's Bitcoin and Ethereum statement

    The financial guru stated that he does not follow the Bitcoin or Ethereum prices on charts. The reason for such an attitude, according to Kiyosaki, is the fact that he knows that “the national debt of the US keeps going up.” Besides, “the purchasing power of the US dollar keeps going down.”

    Knowing this major factor, Kiyosaki says, makes him free from worrying about the price of gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum. He believes that the key financial governmental structures like the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury are controlled by incompetent people who do not know the economy or money management well.

    Kiyosaki just keeps stacking physical gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum. That was his message to his multimillion audience on X.

    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki celebrates silver's price surge

    In a tweet published earlier this week, Robert Kiyosaki reminded the community about the historical importance of gold and silver as a means of exchange: “Gold and silver have been money for thousands of years.”

    These days, however, he continued, the demand for silver is high since it is a vital component of the economy and various advanced technological industries. He likened it to iron in past ages. Overall, the financial guru noticed that the silver price had gone from $5 per ounce in 1990 to over $96 per ounce. He calls it “the structural metal of the world’s economic future,” as well as money, and a store of value.

    In general, Kiyosaki tweets the same about gold from time to time, calling it "god's money." He also considers Bitcoin to be “digital gold” and is accumulating both.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 10:12
    10,000,000 RLUSD Minted on XRP Ledger: Details
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 9:51
    'Not a Valid Argument': Ex-Ripple CTO Shuts Down Viral XRP Rumors Once and for All
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    BTCC Exchange Nears 15-Year Mark with Plans for AI Trading Tools and Expanded RWA Offerings in 2026
    UEX US Announces Strategic Brand Partnership with MMA Icon Quinton “Rampage” Jackson
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 10:19
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Not Worried About Bitcoin Price, Here's Why
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 10:12
    10,000,000 RLUSD Minted on XRP Ledger: Details
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 9:51
    'Not a Valid Argument': Ex-Ripple CTO Shuts Down Viral XRP Rumors Once and for All
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 9:26
    Ethereum (ETH) Whale Purchases: Why Is Everyone Buying?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 8:25
    Ultra-Rare XRP Breakout Fractal Returns After 8 Years: 930% Versus Bitcoin Back on Menu
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 10:19
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Not Worried About Bitcoin Price, Here's Why
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 10:12
    10,000,000 RLUSD Minted on XRP Ledger: Details
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 23, 2026 - 9:51
    'Not a Valid Argument': Ex-Ripple CTO Shuts Down Viral XRP Rumors Once and for All
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all