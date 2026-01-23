'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Not Worried About Bitcoin Price, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Robert Kiyosaki, an investment guru and author of the popular finance management book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has taken to his X account to once again remind his audience about Bitcoin and Ethereum after a week of consecutively posting only about silver.

Kiyosaki is one of those influential Bitcoin investors who believes that BTC is bound to reach $1 million within the next few years or decade. Relatively recently, he also became fond of the second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum.

In his recent tweet, Kiyosaki stunned the community by saying that he does not care if the Bitcoin or Ethereum price is going up or down. He continues to buy both cryptos.

Advertisement

Kiyosaki's Bitcoin and Ethereum statement

The financial guru stated that he does not follow the Bitcoin or Ethereum prices on charts. The reason for such an attitude, according to Kiyosaki, is the fact that he knows that “the national debt of the US keeps going up.” Besides, “the purchasing power of the US dollar keeps going down.”

Knowing this major factor, Kiyosaki says, makes him free from worrying about the price of gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum. He believes that the key financial governmental structures like the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Treasury are controlled by incompetent people who do not know the economy or money management well.

Kiyosaki just keeps stacking physical gold, silver, Bitcoin and Ethereum. That was his message to his multimillion audience on X.

Advertisement

Q: Do I care when the price of gold silver or Bitcoin go up or down?



A: No. I do not care.



Q: Why Not?



A: Because I know the national debt of the US keeps going up and the purchasing power of the US dollar keeps going down.



Q: Why worry about the price of gold, silver,… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 23, 2026

Robert Kiyosaki celebrates silver's price surge

In a tweet published earlier this week, Robert Kiyosaki reminded the community about the historical importance of gold and silver as a means of exchange: “Gold and silver have been money for thousands of years.”

These days, however, he continued, the demand for silver is high since it is a vital component of the economy and various advanced technological industries. He likened it to iron in past ages. Overall, the financial guru noticed that the silver price had gone from $5 per ounce in 1990 to over $96 per ounce. He calls it “the structural metal of the world’s economic future,” as well as money, and a store of value.

WHY SILVER is SUPERIOR



Gold and silver have been money for thousands of years.



But…in today’s Technology Age….silver is elevated into an economic structural metal…. much like iron was the structural metal of

the Industrial Age.



In 1990…silver was approximately

$ 5.00 an… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 22, 2026

In general, Kiyosaki tweets the same about gold from time to time, calling it "god's money." He also considers Bitcoin to be “digital gold” and is accumulating both.