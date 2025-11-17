Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

First introduced in August 2022, XXKK , a multi-blockchain cryptocurrency exchange, gained traction rapidly. It merges the benefits of modern digital asset exchanges with TradFi trading platforms, holds licenses for operations in top jurisdictions and invites users to join evergreen bonus programs.

Image by XXKK

In this review, U.Today will cover the basics of XXKK’s usage, its core functionalities, specifications, due diligence and regulation status as well as opportunities for traders.

XXKK, high-performance exchange, merges crypto and stocks trading: Overview

Cryptocurrency exchange XXKK offers a secure and simple trading experience for various groups of customers.

XXKK is a centralized exchange launched in August 2022. XXKK offers spot and futures trading for 150+ cryptocurrencies as well as for TradFi assets: stocks, commodities, indexes. The "buy crypto" function on XXKK allows users to make their first cryptocurrency purchases with zero previous experience in the blockchain segment. XKK holds the MSB licences from U.S., Canada authorities and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines regulator. The exchange’s trading volume, trading pairs, liquidity status and other parameters are verified by CoinMarketCap, the largest crypto sphere tracking service.

Besides that, XXKK is running an evergreen gamified campaign "Feed Pets, Get Benefits" to motivate the community and reward the most active traders.

Advertisement

Introducing XXKK, one-stop exchange for newcomers and pros

XXKK , a modern centralized cryptocurrency exchange that introduced the "Start Your Alpha Trek" motto, builds secure, resource-effective and streamlined trading experience for all of its users regardless of their expertise and deposits.

XXKK: Basics

Launched in 2022 by the heavy-hitting teams of TradFi, software engineering and trading professionals with decades of expertise, XXKK is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange. At the same time, it supports operations with various TradFi positions, including the likes of U.S. and Hong Kong tech stocks, commodities and indexes.

Image by XXKK

As of late Q4, 2025, XXKK exchange supports 150+ cryptocurrency trading pairs with combined daily trading volume exceeding $1.9 billion, a verified CoinMarketCap page says.

XXKK exchange supports operations with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, USDT, USDC and all major global cryptocurrencies.

The exchange holds three licenses, including USA MSB, Canada MSB and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines FSA certificates.

XXKK: Regulation and due diligence

As regulatory frameworks across the globe are getting more and more sophisticated, XXKK bets big on being compliant for users from across the globe. The exchange is committed to the highest standards of diligence and regulatory compliance.

By 2025, it secured the Money Business Service license in the United States, the Money Service Business License in Canada and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Financial Services Authority certificate. This combination makes its operations available even in the strictest jurisdictions typically not friendly to crypto services.

The exchange shows zero tolerance for AML/CFT policies violations and performs all necessary checks for its clients.

XXKK: Futures and spot trading

XXKK offers a high-performance, fast and resource-effective toolkit for spot and margin trading on all available pairs and derivatives positions. The exchange's derivatives section offers USDT-M futures contracts settled in stablecoins. While working with zero deposit fees, XXKK only charges makers and takers with 0.1% fees and a small withdrawal commission.

Image by XXKK

XXKK insists on sub-one-minute response service and supplies 24x7 multi-language professional service to users. In three years of operations, XXKK has successfully helped many individual investors and professional traders to seize wealth opportunities by way of a friendly user interface, extremely low fees, advanced trading tools and powerful security measures.

The exchange works as a web interface and via native iOS- and Android-based smartphone apps to allow users to trade on the go and not to miss any earning opportunities.

XXKK: TradFi and crypto in single interface

XXKK is among the few mainstream centralized cryptocurrency exchanges to offer the trading of crypto and TradFi positions within a single interface. This means that users literally trade Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) and all other red-hot cryptocurrencies together with Tesla, Apple, Microsoft stocks, Crude Oil futures and shares of leading Hong Kong tech companies.

To increase its visibility and reach within the global crypto community, XXKK is running a partner program, allowing partners to offset up to 80% of trading fees. XXKK partners are encouraged to create content and participate in offline activities.

As per statements on the official website, the XXKK exchange is collaborating with cryptocurrency segment heavyweights like Tangem, CoinPaprika, Chainlink, Banxa and many more.

Bonus: "Feed Pets, Get Benefits," unique gamified loyalty program on XXKK

To bolster community engagement and offer extra opportunities for fun and profit, XXKK introduced its unique Pet System, a gamified bonus program. Users raise pets by depositing and trading, and the pets bring various benefits to users when they become adults.

Stage 1: Adopt a pet

Users adopt pets by opening a blind box. Users can open the blind box up to three times consecutively and finally choose one pet according to their preference. Each time a blind box is opened, a pet will be born from a random combination of five breeds and four classes, each with a different image.

Stage 2: Feed the pet

After adoption, users raise the pet by increasing its vitality and energy values. Signing in, simulated trading, recharging and real trading will all in turn promote growth rates of the pet. Each pet has four different shapes in its lifetime, including: egg, child, youth, adult. A pet is not only different in images, but also distinctive in living environments.

Stage 3: Enjoy the benefits

Once unlocked and raised, the virtual pet can unlock three types of opportunity tracks for their owners.

Use pet skills to enjoy discounted fees. Mature pets come with three special skills (Discount, Return, Amulet). The user can select one skill for the adult pet with a random lottery.

Mature pets come with three special skills (Discount, Return, Amulet). The user can select one skill for the adult pet with a random lottery. Pledge the pet and mine to enjoy weekly bonuses. Users can pledge adult pets for mining and easily receive weekly cash bonuses distributed by XXKK. Weekly bonuses include stablecoins, newly-listed cryptocurrencies and other altcoins.

Users can pledge adult pets for mining and easily receive weekly cash bonuses distributed by XXKK. Weekly bonuses include stablecoins, newly-listed cryptocurrencies and other altcoins. Sell pets to get cash back at Weekend Bazaar. A user who owns adult pets can also sell them to XXKK at the Weekend Bazaar to get cash. The Weekend Bazaar is held weekly in the form of drawing lotteries.

As such, the perpetual campaign is an engaging loyalty program with predictable and valuable rewards.

Wrapping up: Why choose XXKK in 2025?

Operating since August 2022 under the "Start Your Alpha Trek" motto, XXKK combines a cryptocurrency exchange and a platform for U.S. and Hong Kong tech stocks, commodities and other TradFi assets. XXKK holds three licenses, works with low fees and offers a seamless "Buy Crypto" function. The exchange is available in the form of a web interface and an application for iOS- and Android-based smartphones.

XXKK is verified by CoinMarketCap, which defines its daily trading volume as $1.9 billion. XXKK supports its traders with bonus campaigns as well as a gamified loyalty program.