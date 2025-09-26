Etherchain AI (ETHAI) Presale Review: When AI Meets Blockchain

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Etherchain AI (ETHAI), a novel emerging blockchain platform, announced the presale of its core native cryptocurrency, ETHAI. As per the statements on the official website and documentation, project contributors are building a one-stop ecosystem at the intersection of AI and blockchain.

Image by Etherchain AI (ETHAI)

In this review, U.Today covers the basics of the ETHAI presale , the technical characteristics of the future product, its community building efforts, its road map and ecosystem development.

Etherchain AI presale onboarding investors in Q3-Q4, 2025: Highlights

Etherchain AI (ETHAI) Website Launched in: 2025

Main business: L1 blockchain with AI elements

Blockchains: Native

Token: ETHAI About Etherchain AI: Etherchain AI (ETHAI) is an emerging Layer One blockchain with AI elements: AI-powered virtual machine, Proof-of-Intelligence (PoI) consensus, and so on.

Launched in 2025, Etherchain AI (ETHAI) protocol promotes itself as a next-generation blockchain ecosystem that employs AI in its tech architecture.

Etherchain AI (ETHAI) is an emerging early-stage L1 blockchain protocol exploring the opportunities of AI usage in decentralized networks.

As per a statement of its team, Etherchain AI is attempting to implement a next-generation consensus protocol called proof of intelligence (PoI).

It is also said to employ Artificial Intelligence Virtual Machine (AIVM), a decentralized layer intended for AI agents and other AI/ML applications.

A decentralized meme coin launchpad, a transparent AI development framework and an on-chain governance module are set to be integrated into the protocol's ecosystem.

The platform released a four-stage road map covering the various aspects of its tokenomical and product design development for the coming years.

ETHAI, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token, is the key cryptocurrency asset of the new product.

ETHAI presale is open to all applicants with 1 ETHAI = 0.1250 USDT as a fixed price.

Investors are invited to join the presale with their Ethers (ETH) and U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) on Ethereum via the platform's official website.

Etherchain AI (ETHAI) presale: Basics

Etherchain AI (ETHAI) is promoted as an early-stage technology at the intersection between artificial intelligence and blockchain. As per the official website ( https://etherchain.ai/ ), the Layer-1 blockchain is the core element of the Etherchain AI (ETHAI) ecosystem.

ETHAI is an ERC-20 cryptocurrency issued on top of Ethereum (ETH), the biggest programmable blockchain. ETHAI is announced to be the core digital asset of the project, the backbone of its governance and tokenomics.

On Etherchain AI’s (ETHAI) official website, there is an opportunity to purchase ETHAI for ETH or USDT from a non-custodial wallet like MetaMask or TrustWallet. The presale prices are set at 1 ETHAI = 0.000027978 ETH or 1 ETHAI = 0.1250 USDT.

Image by Etherchain AI (ETHAI)

Etherchain AI (ETHAI) presale: Tokenomics

With a maximum supply of ETHAI capped at 50 million tokens, the team released a balanced tokenomical design for fair and inclusive participation.

Category Allocation, % ETHAI, M tokens Presale Participants 50 25 Liquidity Provision 25 12.5 Marketing 10 5 Strategic Investors 8 4 Giveaways & Airdrops 5 2.5 Buyback & Burn 2 1

This allocation structure is confirmed by the project's website and whitepaper .

Etherchain AI (ETHAI) presale: Security audits

Passing security audits is an imminent step for every pre-sale project. Third-party cybersecurity vendors are checking the integrity and safety of the protocol's smart contract to ensure that the token tech design can't be manipulated.

The Etherchain AI (ETHAI) project shared information about its ETHAI token being successfully audited by SolidProof and SpyWolf cybersecurity vendors.

No critical or serious vulnerability was identified by the two auditors.

Etherchain AI (ETHAI) presale: Technology

Etherchain AI (ETHAI) is being advertised by its team as an innovative Layer-1 blockchain, i.e., a decentralized network protocol. Etherchain AI (ETHAI) is set to employ various components of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the biggest tech narrative of the 2020s.

Image by Etherchain AI (ETHAI)

Etherchain AI (ETHAI) L1 will utilize a new type of consensus dubbed proof of intelligence (PoI), which is said to be more resource-efficient, inclusive and flexible compared to traditional proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) ones.

Also, Etherchain AI (ETHAI) will leverage AIVM, a new type of virtual machine for smart contract compilation and execution.

Etherchain AI (ETHAI) presale: Community

Etherchain AI (ETHAI) is betting big on community management and engagement across all major social media platforms. The contributors announced they launched an official page on X (previously Twitter), a Discord server, a Telegram channel and so on.

The team is also running Developers Portal, which is designed to onboard developers for Etherchain AI’s (ETHAI) programmable network, a forum for social activity of supporters and a governance portal for DAO referendums.

The DAO is announced to be the only form of governance in the project.

Etherchain AI (ETHAI) presale: Road map

As per the statement on the official website, Etharchain AI (ETHAI) is being developed in accordance with a four-stage public road map:

Foundation & Presale Stage, which is set to be completed post-presale. Development & Testing Stage with proof-of-intelligence consensus mechanism development and AIVM (AI Virtual Machine) architecture design stress-tests. Mainnet Launch Stage with main network deployment, strategic exchange listings and a liquidity support program. Ecosystem Expansion Stage with cross-chain integration and interoperability.

The first road map stage is almost completed, with the presale being its final milestone.

Etherchain AI (ETHAI) presale: Products

As revealed by the main website of the platform, Etherchain AI (ETHAI) will showcase a comprehensive product stack.

For developers: a native integrated development environment (IDE) for smart contract deployment, a developer documentation portal, a software development kit (SDK), public API tooling with REST API, JSON-RPC and GraphQL interfaces, a faucet for testing purposes, a grants application form, a smart contract verification module and so on. For customers: a block explorer — an analog of a blockchain browser, a gas tracker, a cross-chain swap module, a bridge for seamless value transfer, a blog and a community portal.

Largely, the product stack will be shipped after the completion of the presale.

Bonus: How to participate in Etherchain AI (ETHAI) presale in four steps

Out of a hard-capped supply of 50,000,000 ETHAI, the team decided to allocate 50% for presale participants.

In order to ensure fair and decentralized participation, the presale procedure is made as straightforward as possible.

Set up a non-custodial crypto wallet. Metamask or TrustWallet will be appropriate, while centralized exchanges like Binance or Coinbase will not. Fill it with enough funds to take part in the presale. Connect it to the presale page. Authorize the presale on the main webpage of Etherchain AI (ETHA). Send crypto as indicated by the instructions.

That's it, the tokens should appear in the wallet soon.

Wrapping up: What to know about Etherchain AI (ETHAI) presale

Etherchain AI (ETHAI) is promoted as a new-gen cryptocurrency platform employing AI to advance blockchain operations. The protocol will use AI in its consensus model and virtual machine.

ETHAI presale is the public offering of ETHAI, the core cryptocurrency of the upcoming blockchain. Customers can invest ETH and USDT following manuals on the main project page. ETHAI price is fixed at 0.125 USDT with only 25 million tokens available.