BestChange, a reputable cryptocurrency exchanger aggregator, makes finding secure ways to exchange cryptocurrency easier than ever before.

Сapture from BestChange

BestChange automatically indexes the exchange rates, tracks the reputation of crypto exchange services and finds the best options even for exotic currencies and payment methods.

In this guide, we will take a look at the opportunities of BestChange and its role in making cryptocurrency conversions transparent, easy and beneficial.

BestChange paves the way to secure crypto-to-fiat and crypto-to-crypto exchanges: Highlights

Launched back in 2007, BestChange is an international cryptocurrency exchanger aggregator platform. The aggregator is registered and incorporated in Dubai as Agretis Software Design LLC.

BestChange is a popular information platform that aggregates exchange offers from reputable crypto exchange services.

BestChange indexes offers from over 440 verified exchanges across ~43,000 currency pairs.

BestChange upgrades pricing quotes every 10 seconds to ensure all data is up to date.

BestChange browses through cryptocurrency exchange offers and demonstrates the best ones; it never stores user funds or private keys.

Since BestChange is a purely informational platform, it does not ask its users to pass any KYC checks.

BestChange is available as a web interface, browser extensions for Google Chrome , Yandex, Microsoft Edge , Opera , and Mozilla Firefox as well as mobile apps on AppStore , GooglePlay , AppGallery (Huawei), and a Telegram bot .

, , , and as well as mobile apps on , , (Huawei), and a . The platform is equipped with a Bitcoin faucet; users can get a free test BTC to experiment with the Bitcoin network's opportunities in a safe environment.

Its interface also supports a convenient rate calculator as well as a pre-exchange tool called AML Analyzer for checking the background of funds.

for checking the background of funds. For businesses, BestChange allows integrations with API.

What is a crypto exchanger aggregator, and why do you need one?

A crypto exchanger aggregator is an unbiased platform that demonstrates multiple cryptocurrency exchange offers in a single interface, allowing users to compare prices, currency pairs and liquidity across different exchangers simultaneously. Instead of manually checking each exchanger — either crypto-to-crypto or crypto-to-fiat individually — users can view real-time data from dozens of platforms.

Normally, exchanger aggregators do not hold funds themselves but provide ample, objective information that can help users to choose a suitable offer from a certain platform. Such services are instrumental for a safe and comfortable crypto exchange experience, as crypto prices vary significantly between exchangers due to differences in liquidity, trading volume and regional factors.

An aggregator saves time by instantly showing where to get the best price for your trades, potentially saving hundreds or thousands on larger transactions. It also provides a market overview, visualizes the reputation of this or that merchant, helps identify arbitrage opportunities and reduces the complexity of managing multiple exchange accounts for optimal trading execution.

Choosing best crypto exchanger aggregator: Three basic tips

While choosing the cryptocurrency exchanger aggregator, users should consider factors of security, functionality and user experience.

A good aggregator never asks for your funds or private data: Choose an aggregator that connects to reputable, well-established exchanges. Also, aggregators are just informational platforms, so every request for mandatory registration or sharing sensitive data is a red flag. Always check the fee structure: Look beyond the exchange rate. Some aggregators show only the numbers upfront, while the real commissions appear later on the exchanger’s page — an unpleasant surprise. Stick to platforms that keep it transparent: whether free or paid, they should clearly display all fees and spreads from the very beginning. Clear interface and security tooling is a must: Prioritize aggregators with strong security measures like encrypted connections. The interface should be intuitive, offer advanced features like price alerts and provide reliable customer support for technical issues.

As such, secure, cost-effective and feature-rich aggregators are the best in the segment for newcomers and pros.

Introducing Best Change, biggest crypto exchanger aggregation service

With 18 years in operation, BestChange , a trusted cryptocurrency exchanger aggregator, indexes and displays only trustworthy crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-fiat conversion opportunities for various regions across the globe.

BestChange: Basics

BestChange, a go-to aggregator of cryptocurrency exchangers, is an informational platform that browses through the offers of merchants exchanging cryptocurrencies. BestChange helps traders to find the best rates for crypto-to-fiat and crypto-to-crypto conversion, score the reputation of this or that exchanger, its liquidity, fees policy and so on.

Operating under the motto "We Know Where to Exchange," BestChange makes exchanging cryptocurrency and withdrawing it to fiat easier for newcomers and pro traders. In particular, it is instrumental to digital nomads interested in exchanging crypto to cash, small businesses and freelancers, as well as enthusiasts and investors.

BestChange acts as an information aggregator and never touches user funds, private keys or sensitive data.

BestChange: Operations

At the core of BestChange's offering is its aggregation of cryptocurrency exchangers. It monitors and lists real-time crypto exchange offers, including exchange rates, fees, reserves and limits, as well as the reputation metrics for this or that exchanger.

To get listed on BestChange, services have to apply, provide all transparency and compliance documents, and pass all checks and a manual moderation system. Also, BestChange collects feedback for any exchanger listed; its base features over one million reviews.

Simply put, BestChange is hard on exchangers but welcoming to users.

To let every crypto trader minimize their risk, BestChange builds a layer of transparency and trust while displaying the best possible rate for every volume, trading pair, digital payments or credit card system, regional currency and so on.

BestChange: Instruments

With no mandatory registration, users just select the currency pair they are looking for, request the list of exchangers and proceed to the chosen offer.

It should be stressed that BestChange does not participate in crypto conversion itself. BestChange never promotes exchangers or hides reviews. Its sole function is to provide up-to-date data on rates, fees and exchanger reputations, empowering users to make informed decisions.

BestChange is well-known for its 24/7 online support, which is always ready to help with exchanges and open disputes whenever conflicts with a counterparty take place.

Besides being a simple and fast exchanger aggregator — data for 440 verified exchangers across over 43,000 currency pairs are updated every 10 seconds — BestChange offers a whole ecosystem of services for crypto enthusiasts.

BestChange: Product Suite

Web interface at bestchange.com is the main product of BestChange

is the main product of BestChange Browser extensions for Google Chrome , Yandex , Microsoft Edge , Opera , and Mozilla Firefox for quick access to BestChange without even visiting its website.

, , , , and for quick access to BestChange without even visiting its website. Mobile Apps on AppStore , GooglePlay , AppGallery (Huawei), so you can use BestChange on the go.

, , (Huawei), so you can use BestChange on the go. Telegram bot — convenient for Telegram users to track rates and get instant updates.

— convenient for Telegram users to track rates and get instant updates. AML analyzer to check the background of funds to avoid them being restricted on the exchange.

to check the background of funds to avoid them being restricted on the exchange. Seamless currency convertor to calculate the exact amount of the exchange.

Notifications and alerts service supporting email and Telegram.

Powerful BTC faucet: free satoshi hourly to claim.

With all of these options available, BestChange ensures a holistic experience for every trader interested in fast, secure and cost-effective conversion, regardless of his/her background and exchange volume.

BestChange: Affiliate Program

BestChange invites cryptocurrency enthusiasts to join its referral program and earn for spreading the word about the platform's instrument:



By joining the referral program, you can drive more visitors to your website and receive additional profits of up to $1.50 for each visitor you attract to BestChange.com.

BestChange provides all the promotional materials the referrers might need: texts, banners, scripts, etc. All you will have to do is post those materials on your website or blog, on forums, discussion boards, Q&A platforms, etc., and supply them with your personal referral link containing a unique code that helps identify your referees.

As such, BestChange referral program is a battle-tested way to benefit from promoting a reputable service and its solutions for trusted exchanger aggregation.

BestChange for businesses: Listing and integration opportunities

If your business is an exchanger, you can apply to be listed on BestChange under strict conditions that guarantee safety and transparency for users. Being part of our aggregator builds credibility and connects you directly with thousands of people searching for reliable exchange services every day.

BestChange also provides an API for smoother integration and easy access to exchange data.

Bonus: How to find best crypto exchanger with BestChange

In this section, we will go through the procedure of finding a reliable crypto exchanger on BestChange:

Say that we are seeking an opportunity to exchange Bitcoin to Euro, and we are going to use a Revolut account to withdraw cash. We need to open the BestChange main page in our browser.

Сapture from BestChange

Then, in the upper left corner, let's select the Bitcoin-Revolut EUR pair.

Сapture from BestChange

That's it, and here's what we get as a result. Now we only need to proceed to the exchanger website.

Сapture from BestChange

BestChange provides exhaustive information about the conditions, possible fees, and other details of each exchange offer, along with authentic user reviews to help you make an informed choice. However, once you leave BestChange to proceed with the exchanger, the responsibility for the money/crypto transfer rests entirely with the user and the exchanger, not with the BestChange aggregator.

Wrapping up

Launched in 2007, BestChange is a reputable aggregator of cryptocurrency exchangers. It automatically indexes and showcases crypto exchange rates for the most credible services, liquidity volume, trading pairs and reputation.

While being completely noncustodial, BestChange is inevitable as an extra trust layer for exchanging cryptocurrency to cash on various platforms.