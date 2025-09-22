Aggregating Secure Crypto Exchanges: Big Guide to BestChange

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

BestChange, a reputable cryptocurrency exchange aggregator, makes finding secure ways to exchange cryptocurrency easier than ever before.

Image by BestChange

BestChange automatically indexes the exchange rates, tracks the reputation of crypto exchange services and finds the best options even for exotic currencies and payment methods.

In this guide, we will take a look at the opportunities of BestChange and its role in making cryptocurrency conversions transparent, easy and beneficial.

BestChange makes crypto-to-fiat and crypto-to-crypto exchanges secure: Highlights

Launched back in 2007, BestChange is an international cryptocurrency exchange aggregator platform. The aggregator is registered and incorporated in Dubai as Agretis Software Design LLC.

Since BestChange is a purely informational platform, it does not ask its users to pass KYC checks.

BestChange indexes offers from over 440 verified exchanges across ~43,000 currency pairs.

BestChange updates pricing quotes every 10 seconds to ensure all data is up to date.

The platform is equipped with a Bitcoin faucet; users can get free test BTC to experiment with the Bitcoin network's opportunities in a safe environment.

BestChange is available as a web interface, browser extensions and a Telegram bot.

For businesses, BestChange allows integrations with API. Its interface also supports a convenient rate calculator as well as a built-in AML bot for checking the background of funds before receiving them.

What is a crypto exchanger aggregator, and why do you need one?

A crypto exchanger aggregator is a platform that demonstrates multiple cryptocurrency exchange offers in a single interface, allowing users to compare prices, trading pairs and liquidity across different exchanges simultaneously. Instead of manually checking each exchanger - either crypto-to-crypto or crypto-to-fiat individually - users can view real-time data from dozens of platforms. Normally, exchange aggregators do not hold funds themselves but facilitate trades by routing orders to the exchange offering the best rates.

Such services are instrumental for a safe and comfortable crypto exchange experience, as crypto prices vary significantly between exchanges due to differences in liquidity, trading volume and regional factors.

An aggregator saves time by instantly showing where to get the best price for your trades, potentially saving hundreds or thousands on larger transactions. It also provides a market overview, visualizes the reputation of this or that merchant, helps identify arbitrage opportunities and reduces the complexity of managing multiple exchange accounts for optimal trading execution.

Choosing best crypto exchanger aggregator: Three basic tips

While choosing the cryptocurrency exchange aggregator, users should consider factors of security, functionality and user experience.

A good aggregator never asks for your funds or private data: Choose an aggregator that connects to reputable, well-established exchanges with high trading volumes. Also, aggregators are just informational platforms, so every request for mandatory registration or sharing sensitive data is a red flag. Always check the fee structure: Compare the fee designs carefully, including both the aggregator's service fees and the underlying exchange fees. Some aggregators charge flat fees, others take percentage cuts and some claim to be "free" but have hidden spreads. Choose platforms that clearly display all costs upfront and do not mark up exchange rates significantly. Clear interface and security tooling is a must: Prioritize aggregators with strong security measures like encrypted connections. The interface should be intuitive, offer advanced features like price alerts and provide reliable customer support for technical issues.

As such, secure, cost-effective and feature-rich aggregators are the best in the segment for newcomers and pros.

Introducing Best Change, biggest crypto exchanger aggregation service

BestChange: Basics

BestChange, a go-to aggregator of cryptocurrency exchangers, is an informational platform that browses through the offers of merchants exchanging cryptocurrencies. BestChange helps traders to find the best rates for crypto-to-fiat and crypto-to-crypto conversion, score the reputation of this or that merchant, its liquidity, fees policy and so on.

Operating under the motto "We Know Where to Exchange," BestChange makes exchanging cryptocurrency and withdrawing it to fiat easier for newcomers and pro traders. In particular, it is instrumental to digital nomads interested in exchanging crypto to cash, small businesses and freelancers, as well as enthusiasts and investors.

BestChange: Operations

At the core of BestChange's offering is its aggregator of cryptocurrency exchangers. It lists real-time crypto exchange offers, including exchange rates, fees, reserves and limits, as well as the reputation metrics for this or that merchant.

To get listed on BestChange, services had to apply, provide all transparency documents, and pass KYC/AML checks and a manual moderation system. Also, BestChange collects feedback for any merchant listed; its base features over one million requests.

To let every crypto trader minimize their risk, BestChange builds a layer of transparency and trust while displaying the best possible rate for every volume, trading pair, digital payments or credit card system, regional currency and so on.

BestChange: Instruments

With no mandatory registration, users just select the currency pair they are looking for, request the list of exchangers and proceed to the chosen offer.

It should be stressed that BestChange does not participate in crypto conversion itself. BestChange never promotes exchangers or hides reviews. Its sole function is to provide up-to-date data on rates, fees and exchanger reputations, empowering users to make informed decisions.

The exchange is well-known for its 24/7 online support, which is always ready to help with exchanges and open disputes whenever conflicts with a counterparty take place.

Besides being a simple and fast exchanger aggregator - data for 440 verified exchangers across over 43,000 currency pairs are updated every 10 seconds - BestChange offers a whole ecosystem of services for crypto traders:

Seamless currency convertor to calculate the exact volume of the exchange.

Powerful Satoshi Faucet: BTC faucet with testnet tokens.

Notifications and alerts service supporting email and Telegram.

AML analyzer to check the background of funds incoming to avoiding them being restricted on the exchange.

With all of these options available, BestChange ensures a holistic experience for every trader interested in fast, secure and cost-effective conversion, regardless of his/her background and exchange volume.

BestChange: Opportunities and affiliate program

Besides a web interface - the main product of BestChange - the service is available as a browser extension for Google Chrome, Yandex browser, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Mozilla Firefox, as well as a Telegram bot.

BestChange invites cryptocurrency enthusiasts to join its referral program and earn for spreading the word about the platform's instrument:



The BestChange exchanger monitor offers you to participate in the referral program aimed at getting more visitors. After you register in the referral program, you will get up to $1.50 for each customer you attract to the site BestChange. After the registration, you will get to choose among a lot of promotional materials (texts, banners, scripts and other), which will make your work as easy as possible. All you will have to do is invite visitors to our site by publishing promotional materials on your home pages, in blogs, on forums, in question and answer services, on discussion boards and other resources.

As such, BestChange referral program is a battle-tested way to benefit from promoting a reputable service and its solutions for trusted exchanger aggregation.

BestChange for businesses: Secure crypto API

Every e-commerce website can integrate BestChange API to keep its customers informed about the most recent crypto price fluctuations on selected exchangers.

For a business, this means a new source of traffic to their website, activity and potential deals as more and more internet users are seeking reliable platforms to exchange their cryptocurrency.

With a 30 requests per second limit and four geo-distributed "mirror" services, BectChange API is a stable and high-performing mechanism for B2B clients.

Bonus: How to find best crypto exchange with BestChange

In this section, we will go through the procedure of finding a reliable crypto exchanger on BestChange:

Say that we are seeking an opportunity to exchange Bitcoin to Euro, and we are going to use a Revolut account to withdraw cash. We need to open the BestChange main page in our browser.

Image by BestChange

Then, in the upper left corner, let's select the Bitcoin-Revolut EUR pair.

Image by BestChange

That's it, and here's what we get as a result. Now we only need to proceed to the exchanger website.

Image by BestChange

Please note that after leaving BestChange, the money/crypto transfers are solely the responsibility of the user and not of the BestChange aggregator.

Wrapping up

Launched in 2007, BestChange is a reputable aggregator of cryptocurrency exchangers. It automatically indexes and showcases crypto exchange rates for the most credible services, liquidity volume, trading pairs and reputation.

While being completely noncustodial, BestChange is inevitable as an extra trust layer for exchanging cryptocurrency to cash on various platforms.