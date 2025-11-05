AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Raoul Pal on Crypto Crash: 'Road to Valhalla Is Getting Very Close'

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 5/11/2025 - 10:26
    Raoul Pal reveals the key trigger for a crypto market breakout.
    Advertisement
    Raoul Pal on Crypto Crash: 'Road to Valhalla Is Getting Very Close'
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal shared his opinion on the recent crypto market crash. The CEO is optimistic that the crypto market will soon recover from its ongoing turbulence and liquidations.

    Advertisement

    Raoul Pal predicts recovery for crypto market

    "The Road to Valhalla is getting very close," says Pal. Simply put, Pal believes the crypto industry will soon begin an uptrend following a series of market crashes.

    Pal went on to acknowledge the ongoing pain points in the market. He noted that the U.S. government shutdown has resulted in tight liquidity.  While taxes still flow, zero spending flows out.

    Notably, the Treasury General Account (TGA) balance is approaching $1 trillion, a major reason for the liquidity squeeze and Bitcoin underperforming treasuries.

    In response, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is being forced to restart temporary repurchase operations (Overnight Repo). The Fed is reportedly planning to inject nearly $30 billion of liquidity into the market.

    With quantitative tightening still running, crypto has taken a major hit, while tech holds up on 401(k) autopilot flows.

    However, the Real Vision CEO spotlighted the next phase that would see crypto come out victorious. He said the Treasury will begin spending $250 billion to $350 billion in the next few months, as soon as the government shutdown ends.

    When this happens, quantitative tightening ends and the balance sheet technically expands. This would imply crypto rails getting free liquidity.

    Besides, historical trends suggest that when the Treasury replenishes reserves and liquidity becomes extremely tight, it often foreshadows an impending reversal.

    How regulations can help market

    Raoul Pal added that the establishment of favorable crypto regulations could also support the bullish market outlook.

    Specifically, he noted that the passing of the CLARITY Act would give the market the needed regulatory clarity. Once implemented, banks and wirehouses would receive the regulatory green light to custody and trade spot crypto ETFs at scale.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 11/04/2025 - 21:46
    Andrew Tate Buys $5 Million Worth of Bitcoin Hours Before Crash
    ByCaroline Amosun

    The CLARITY Act passed the House of Representatives on July 17, 2025, and is now in the Senate for consideration. Market observers expect the passing of this bill by the end of Q4, 2025. The bill seeks to establish a clear regulatory framework for crypto markets.

    Pal added that the "Big Beautiful Bill," passed in July, would also boost the economy into the midterms. The legislation, which is all about budget restructuring, triggered a speculative reaction across risk assets after its approval in July.

    #Raoul Pal #Crypto Liquidations
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 8:43
    Ethereum Is 'Screwed?' Top Trader Reveals Best and Worst Case Scenarios for ETH Price
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 8:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 1,000,000,000 Sell-off Triggered, Price to Drop Even More?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Zama Announces Strategic Acquisition of KKRT Labs to Scale Confidentiality on Public Blockchains
    Money Expo Qatar 2025: The Region’s Premier Financial Event Returns for Its 2nd Edition
    Nexchain (NEX) hits new milestones in November 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 10:26
    Raoul Pal on Crypto Crash: 'Road to Valhalla Is Getting Very Close'
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 8:43
    Ethereum Is 'Screwed?' Top Trader Reveals Best and Worst Case Scenarios for ETH Price
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 8:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 1,000,000,000 Sell-off Triggered, Price to Drop Even More?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all