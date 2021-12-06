Promising Cardano-based DEX Joins the Race: Do.Exchange (DOEX) to Hold a Public Sale on KICK.IO

DOEX will enable efficient financial transactions between market players and offer liquidity within the Cardano ecosystem by utilizing self-enforcing smart contracts.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano is the blockchain of the future, there’s no doubt about it. Nevertheless, to foster that future we have to build the infrastructure around it. Cardano-exclusive decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are thus critical for the future of decentralized finance.

That’s why we’re immensely proud that Do.Exchange (DOEX), a Cardano-based DEX with an Automatic Market Making protocol, has chosen KICK.IO launchpad for its public sale. By making use of self-enforcing smart contracts, DOEX will facilitate trustless and efficient financial transactions between market participants, and provide the much-needed liquidity within the Cardano ecosystem. The DOEX Team said the following about the project:

“Our vision is to become the first Cardano-based DEX, ensuring interoperability across chains and allowing for the seamless swap of tokens both on the Cardano blockchain and other ones like Ethereum via a fool-proof bridge or converter. This is part of our extended vision of laying a solid background for extended business and expansion opportunities. Our long-term objective is to be the one-stop shop for DeFi services on the Cardano blockchain, including, but not limited to, staking and asset management.”

Unlike most DEXs, DOEX’s aim is to create a truly decentralized, community-driven protocol, where all token holders have voting rights, are able to guide the platform changes, and where users are empowered to fully utilise the immense utility of the DOEX token.

Uses of DOEX Token

• Ability to cast votes and participate in the governance of the platform

• Incentivization of platform members

• Payment of fees such as Swap fees and slippage fees

• Participation in Liquidity Pool

• Payment of reward to Liquidity Providers

After an enormously successful initial funding round, DOEX is planning a substantial expansion in the near future and is seeking strategic partnerships with key institutional stakeholders, established blockchain projects to facilitate mass adoption, and looking for long-term investors.

Public Sale on KICK.IO

The DOEX public sale on the KICK.IO Launchpad is scheduled to begin on December 6, 12:00 pm, GMT+02:00. From preliminary projections, it is anticipated to be widely oversubscribed.

Available Supply: 23,800,000 DOEX (17% of Total Supply)

Price: $0.11 USD

About KICK.IO

KICK.IO is a Cardano-based fundraising platform and project accelerator, designed to provide transparent, efficient, and fully decentralized crowdfunding services. KICK.IO is set to mature into a cornerstone of the new Cardano-dominated DeFi landscape, becoming the place where Cardano’s extensive community can come together to fund projects characterised by the immense potential for future success.

Our next-generation decentralized launchpad will be built according to the best DeFi industry practices, ensuring real-time settlement, top-notch security, interoperability, true decentralization, zero counterparty risk, while also being fully scalable to meet the needs of institutional investors. Unlike our competitors, we offer full support of Cardano native tokens and a suite of advanced DeFi tools that upcoming projects need to thrive and prosper.