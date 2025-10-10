AdvertisementAdvert.
    Privacy-centric DEX Grvt Announces Pioneering 10% Interest Program: What to Know

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 10/10/2025 - 9:50
    Grvt's "Earn on Equity" program with up to 10% rewards kicks off today, Oct. 10, here's who can participate
    Privacy-centric DEX Grvt Announces Pioneering 10% Interest Program: What to Know
    Grvt (pronounced "gravity"), a ZK-enabled decentralized crypto exchange, announces the launch of "Earn on Equity," a one-of-a-kind earning program where people can accrue interest on their trading deposits.

    Grvt now allows users to earn 10% interest on deposits while trading

    Grvt, a pioneering decentralized cryptocurrency exchange on zero-knowledge tech, announces its "Earn on Equity" program. Starting today, Oct. 10, 2025, users can get up to 10% interest on the liquidity they use for trading.

    To join the new initiative, traders are welcome to deposit funds into their Grvt trading accounts to earn 10% APY on the total equity across all deposits, including margin and unrealized PnL.

    According to the team's statement, interest compounds every four hours and is paid out weekly. The unique part is that traders can continue to use their funds as margin in trades and earn interest simultaneously.

    Hong Yea, cofounder and CEO of Grvt, explains why this launch is a paradigm shift for the on-chain perpetuals platform segment:

    The trading balance doesn’t just sit there anymore like how it works traditionally, it works for you instead. We believe the future of finance isn’t just about faster execution or deeper liquidity, it’s also about capital efficiency and productivity. Grvt’s Earn on Equity represents a fundamental shift in how traders think about idle capital: every unit of equity should be earning, even when it’s deployed as margin.

    By combining zero-knowledge technology with yield innovation, Grvt is building a future where privacy, performance and profitability are intuitively integrated, CEO Yea added.

    No lock-up periods set for traders

    With Grvt’s Earn on Equity, users no longer have to choose between earning interest and trading since they can do both at the same time with no limits or restrictions. The program is developed with ultimate flexibility in mind. Traders can withdraw or reallocate funds at any time.

    Earn on Equity is available starting Oct. 10, 2025, and will continue until further notice.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Grvt, one of the world's most technically advanced ZK-enabled DEXes, recently completed its funding round. A total of $19 million was secured in Series A from a clutch of reputed VC investors.

    ​Grvt  is the preeminent DEX for on-chain financial privacy that is powered by zero-knowledge (ZK) technology, ensuring private, trustless, scalable and secure infrastructure. Grvt makes the process of revenue generation on-chain straightforward by providing a decentralized, self-custodial trading and investment hub on zkSync. 

    Founded in 2022 in Singapore, the exchange recently hit the $1 billion in daily trading volume milestone. The exchange went live in mainnet in December 2024.

    #Grvt #Cryptocurrency exchange
