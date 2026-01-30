AdvertisementAdvert.
    Portnoy Just Bought $1 Million Worth of XRP

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 30/01/2026 - 18:09
    Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has deployed $1 million into the crypto market crash to buy more XRP.
    Cover image via U.Today
    Barstool co-founder Dave Portnoy has revealed that he has purchased another $1 million worth of XRP. 

    The controversial influencer and market commentator also bought roughly $500,000 worth of BTC at $82,000.

    Quoting famous investor Warren Buffett, Portnoy stated that one has to buy when there is "blood in the streets." 

    XRP Faces Brutal 11,348%  Liquidation Imbalance: What Just Happened?
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to $126? Abnormal TV Glitch Reveals Ultimate XRP Price Target,  Bitcoin to $25,000: Legendary Trader Brandt Reveals Brutal Timeline, Shiba Inu Unlock Hits 41,128,246,331 SHIB on Major Exchange
    Ex-Ripple CTO: ‘Rational People’ Don’t See $100 XRP Yet
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB): Are There Any Chances? Is XRP Eyeing $1.50? Bitcoin (BTC) Under Bearish Control

    The Barstool Sports founder and controversial market commentator revealed on Friday that he has purchased $1 million worth of XRP, alongside a $500,000 buy of Bitcoin (BTC) at the $82,000 level.

    Portnoy's XRP journey 

    Portnoy’s relationship with XRP has been particularly peculiar. He has frequently expressed a begrudging respect for the "XRP Army," the token's notoriously vocal online community.

    In mid-2025, Portnoy positioned himself as the self-proclaimed "Leader of the XRP Army."

    In July, he revealed that he had sold his entire XRP position at roughly $2.40, citing bad advice that stablecoin issuer Circle would crush Ripple’s business model. Two weeks later, XRP surged to a new all-time high of $3.66.

    Unable to stay on the sidelines, Portnoy re-entered the arena in late 2025.

    In November, he announced a $1 million purchase of XRP (along with BTC and ETH) during a market dip.

    XRP ETF losses 

    In the meantime, US-based XRP exchange-traded funds suffered a massive exodus of capital on Thursday.

    According to the data provided by SoSoValue, XRP ETFs recorded a net outflow of $92.92 million on Jan. 29. 

    This marks the second major red day for XRP ETFs in roughly a week after a $53.32 million outflow on January 20.

    However, the waning institutional interest has not dissuaded Portnoy from another massive purchase. 

