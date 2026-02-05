AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Playnance Unveils Live Web3 Gaming Infrastructure Built for Web2 Users

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 5/02/2026 - 13:00
    After years of operating quietly, Playnance has publicly unveiled its Web3 gaming infrastructure, revealing a live ecosystem that already processes millions of on-chain transactions.
    Advertisement
    Playnance Unveils Live Web3 Gaming Infrastructure Built for Web2 Users
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Playnance has made its first public appearance, unveiling itself as a Web3 infrastructure and consumer platform that has already been operating a live ecosystem aimed at bringing mainstream Web2 users into on-chain environments.

    Advertisement

    The company provides a gaming-focused infrastructure layer that connects traditional online games with blockchain-based execution. Through partnerships with more than 30 game studios, Playnance enables existing games to run fully on-chain, with gameplay actions settled and recorded at the protocol level while remaining invisible to the end user.

    Founded in 2020, Playnance spent several years building and running its technology outside the public spotlight. Its platforms are designed to remove common friction points associated with blockchain use, allowing users to sign up and log in through familiar Web2-style flows while the underlying on-chain processes operate in the background. 

    HOT Stories
    Mark Dow: I Want Bitcoin to Go to Zero Crypto Market Prediction: Will XRP Break Bullish Trap? Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 3 Bullish Targets, Ethereum's (ETH) 300-Day Record Broken

    The goal, according to the company, has been to prioritize usability over technical exposure.

    Advertisement

    Outside crypto crowd: The real-user behavior

    Playnance reports that its live products currently handle around 1.5 million on-chain transactions per day and attract more than 10,000 daily active users. Most of this activity comes from users entering through traditional Web2 channels rather than crypto-native tools such as external wallets or manual key management, suggesting consistent engagement from non-crypto audiences.

    “Our priority was to build something people would actually use, not to market an idea before it worked,” said CEO Pini Peter. “We focused on live performance and real user behavior, and only decided to go public after reaching meaningful scale.”

    The broader ecosystem includes several consumer-facing products, such as PlayW3 and Up vs Down, all built on shared infrastructure and wallet systems. This setup allows users to move between platforms without repeating onboarding steps, while maintaining non-custodial execution for all activity. 

    Advertisement

    The G Coin ecosystem associated with Playnance is currently in a pre-sale phase through the company’s official website.

    As blockchain adoption continues to shift toward practical consumer use cases, Playnance positions its approach as one centered on operational systems and observed demand rather than speculative growth.

    #Web3
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 12:32
    Shiba Inu's 82,000,000,000,000 Threshold Is Back: SHIB on the Verge
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 12:06
    332,497,400,000 SHIB Flash Bearish Signal: How Long Until Shiba Inu Recovers?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Tramplin Introduces Premium Staking on Solana, a Proven Savings Model Rebuilt for Crypto
    Superform Expands to the U.S. With Mobile App Launch for a User-Owned Neobank
    xMoney Appoints Raoul Pal as Strategic Advisor to Support the Next Phase of Global Payments
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 12:32
    Shiba Inu's 82,000,000,000,000 Threshold Is Back: SHIB on the Verge
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 12:06
    332,497,400,000 SHIB Flash Bearish Signal: How Long Until Shiba Inu Recovers?
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 11:42
    CZ Shuts Down Binance Critic Over Fake Cease-and-Desist Claim
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 11:18
    XRP Set for Lift Off? Ripple Prime CEO Hints at Big Developments After Integration
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 10:55
    XRP Ledger Close to All-Time Highs as XRP Price Is Barely Breathing
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 12:32
    Shiba Inu's 82,000,000,000,000 Threshold Is Back: SHIB on the Verge
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 12:06
    332,497,400,000 SHIB Flash Bearish Signal: How Long Until Shiba Inu Recovers?
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 5, 2026 - 11:42
    CZ Shuts Down Binance Critic Over Fake Cease-and-Desist Claim
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all