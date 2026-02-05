Playnance Unveils Live Web3 Gaming Infrastructure Built for Web2 Users

Playnance has made its first public appearance, unveiling itself as a Web3 infrastructure and consumer platform that has already been operating a live ecosystem aimed at bringing mainstream Web2 users into on-chain environments.

The company provides a gaming-focused infrastructure layer that connects traditional online games with blockchain-based execution. Through partnerships with more than 30 game studios, Playnance enables existing games to run fully on-chain, with gameplay actions settled and recorded at the protocol level while remaining invisible to the end user.

Founded in 2020, Playnance spent several years building and running its technology outside the public spotlight. Its platforms are designed to remove common friction points associated with blockchain use, allowing users to sign up and log in through familiar Web2-style flows while the underlying on-chain processes operate in the background.

The goal, according to the company, has been to prioritize usability over technical exposure.

Outside crypto crowd: The real-user behavior

Playnance reports that its live products currently handle around 1.5 million on-chain transactions per day and attract more than 10,000 daily active users. Most of this activity comes from users entering through traditional Web2 channels rather than crypto-native tools such as external wallets or manual key management, suggesting consistent engagement from non-crypto audiences.

“Our priority was to build something people would actually use, not to market an idea before it worked,” said CEO Pini Peter. “We focused on live performance and real user behavior, and only decided to go public after reaching meaningful scale.”

The broader ecosystem includes several consumer-facing products, such as PlayW3 and Up vs Down, all built on shared infrastructure and wallet systems. This setup allows users to move between platforms without repeating onboarding steps, while maintaining non-custodial execution for all activity.

The G Coin ecosystem associated with Playnance is currently in a pre-sale phase through the company’s official website.

As blockchain adoption continues to shift toward practical consumer use cases, Playnance positions its approach as one centered on operational systems and observed demand rather than speculative growth.