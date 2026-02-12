Playnance Expands Revenue-Share Partner Network via Web3 Gaming

Playnance has broadened its “Be The Boss” partner initiative via PlayW3, its Web3-based social gaming platform, according to the latest company's announcement.

The program allows participants to launch a branded Social Casino platform under a dedicated subdomain with minimal setup. Entry is priced at $1, after which partners receive access to a live platform integrated into PlayW3’s blockchain infrastructure.

According to the company, partners operate under a 50/50 revenue-sharing structure, with earnings distributed daily through automated on-chain payments. The infrastructure, including settlement, game hosting, and payout processing, is managed directly by Playnance.

The model differs from traditional affiliate structures by positioning participants as operators of standalone platforms rather than traffic referrers. Each partner, referred to as a “Boss”, manages user acquisition and community engagement, while backend technology and operational systems remain centralized within PlayW3’s framework.

Every launched platform functions as a distribution node within the broader PlayW3 network. As additional partners activate their platforms, the ecosystem expands through localized and community-driven growth rather than direct corporate marketing alone.

Over 1,500 partners

Platforms include access to more than 10,000 on-chain social casino games, as well as prediction markets, sports-themed social events, tournament formats, jackpot systems, and financial-style interactive games. Retention tools, bonus systems, and player support are integrated at the infrastructure level.

Playnance reports that over 1,500 partners have joined the program globally, with cumulative payouts exceeding $1.9 million to date. The company has also designated a $250 million partner pool intended to support long-term revenue distribution as the network scales.

"We believe access to digital opportunity should not be limited by capital or technical barriers. Be The Boss was built to make platform ownership accessible and practical, allowing creators and communities to operate real digital businesses from day one. What’s important is that this model is already live, operating at scale, and driven by engagement rather than hype," Pini Peter, CEO of Playnance, said.The ecosystem operates using G Coin, the platform’s utility token, which is used for rewards, participation mechanics, and earnings distribution.

Increased platform launches and user activity are designed to expand token circulation within gameplay and reward systems, linking partner growth to broader network engagement.