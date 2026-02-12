AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Playnance Expands Revenue-Share Partner Network via Web3 Gaming

By Dan Burgin
Thu, 12/02/2026 - 14:00
Playnance has expanded its “Be The Boss” initiative through PlayW3, enabling users to launch Social Casino platforms via blockchain infrastructure.
Advertisement
Playnance Expands Revenue-Share Partner Network via Web3 Gaming
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Playnance has broadened its “Be The Boss” partner initiative via PlayW3, its Web3-based social gaming platform, according to the latest company's announcement. 

Advertisement

The program allows participants to launch a branded Social Casino platform under a dedicated subdomain with minimal setup. Entry is priced at $1, after which partners receive access to a live platform integrated into PlayW3’s blockchain infrastructure.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Thu, 02/05/2026 - 13:00
Playnance Unveils Live Web3 Gaming Infrastructure Built for Web2 Users
ByDan Burgin
HOT Stories
Ripple's CTO Emeritus Calls Bitcoin 'Technological Dead End' Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin (BTC) vs. Gold Unfolding Now, XRP Hits Price Ceiling, Analyzing Dogecoin's (DOGE) Chances to Enter Price Recovery This Month

According to the company, partners operate under a 50/50 revenue-sharing structure, with earnings distributed daily through automated on-chain payments. The infrastructure, including settlement, game hosting, and payout processing, is managed directly by Playnance.

Advertisement

The model differs from traditional affiliate structures by positioning participants as operators of standalone platforms rather than traffic referrers. Each partner, referred to as a “Boss”, manages user acquisition and community engagement, while backend technology and operational systems remain centralized within PlayW3’s framework.

Every launched platform functions as a distribution node within the broader PlayW3 network. As additional partners activate their platforms, the ecosystem expands through localized and community-driven growth rather than direct corporate marketing alone.

Over 1,500 partners

Advertisement

Platforms include access to more than 10,000 on-chain social casino games, as well as prediction markets, sports-themed social events, tournament formats, jackpot systems, and financial-style interactive games. Retention tools, bonus systems, and player support are integrated at the infrastructure level.

Playnance reports that over 1,500 partners have joined the program globally, with cumulative payouts exceeding $1.9 million to date. The company has also designated a $250 million partner pool intended to support long-term revenue distribution as the network scales.

"We believe access to digital opportunity should not be limited by capital or technical barriers. Be The Boss was built to make platform ownership accessible and practical, allowing creators and communities to operate real digital businesses from day one. What’s important is that this model is already live, operating at scale, and driven by engagement rather than hype," Pini Peter, CEO of Playnance, said.The ecosystem operates using G Coin, the platform’s utility token, which is used for rewards, participation mechanics, and earnings distribution. 

Increased platform launches and user activity are designed to expand token circulation within gameplay and reward systems, linking partner growth to broader network engagement.

#Web3
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 12, 2026 - 13:48
Ripple Engineer Speaks on Key XRP Ledger Functionality for Institutional Use
ByTomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 12, 2026 - 13:22
SBI Trade VC Launches New Round of BTC, BCH, XRP, DOGE, XLM Lending Today
ByYuri Molchan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Staking, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 12, 2026 - 13:48
Ripple Engineer Speaks on Key XRP Ledger Functionality for Institutional Use
Tomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 12, 2026 - 13:22
SBI Trade VC Launches New Round of BTC, BCH, XRP, DOGE, XLM Lending Today
Yuri Molchan
News
Feb 12, 2026 - 13:13
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Hits Multiweek Low as Network Activity Falls
Godfrey Benjamin
Show all