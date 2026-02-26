AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Playnance Ecosystem Generates $5.3M Ahead of G-Token Launch

    By Dan Burgin
    Thu, 26/02/2026 - 13:00
    Playnance's "Be The Boss" program has exceeded $2 million in fiat payouts, as the company prepares deeper integration of its G-Token across existing on-chain platforms.
    Advertisement
    Playnance Ecosystem Generates $5.3M Ahead of G-Token Launch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Google
    Advertisement

    Playnance announced that its “Be The Boss” program has distributed more than $2 million in fiat payouts to participants. The company also reported total platform revenue exceeding $5.3 million and 2,809 active participants within the program.

    The update comes as Playnance prepares for the broader rollout of G-Token, a utility token embedded within its ecosystem of on-chain consumer platforms.

    Program structure and activity metrics

    According to the company, the Be The Boss initiative functions as an internal economic layer linked directly to user activity across its platforms. Participation is tied to measurable platform usage rather than forward-looking projections.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Reclaims Key 200-Week Support, Bitcoin Briefly Hits $47,511 in $8 Million Mistake, USDC on Cardano Hits First Big Milestone Crypto Market Review: Will XRP Hold Support Line? Bitcoin Hides Severe Price Divergence, Ethereum (ETH) Bounces in Attempt to Recover $2,000

    Playnance states that its infrastructure processes approximately 1.5 million on-chain transactions per day and supports more than 10,000 daily active users. All activity is executed through a non-custodial system, with onboarding flows designed to resemble conventional Web2 interfaces to reduce technical friction for users unfamiliar with blockchain tools.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 02/12/2026 - 14:00
    Playnance Expands Revenue-Share Partner Network via Web3 Gaming
    ByDan Burgin

    User interactions across products such as PlayW3 and Up vs Down move through a shared wallet and infrastructure layer. The Be The Boss framework is structured to reflect ecosystem-level transaction activity, aligning participation outcomes with overall platform performance.

    The company reports that participation in the program has more than doubled, reaching 2,809 active members. The increase coincides with preparations for expanded G-Token integration.

    Advertisement

    G-Token as infrastructure layer

    G-Token is positioned as the connective asset across Playnance’s applications and infrastructure. Rather than launching as a standalone digital asset detached from product usage, the token is integrated into platform mechanics, where it supports internal settlement flows and application-level interactions.

    Playnance describes the token as a unifying layer linking transaction activity, user behavior, and incentive structures across multiple products. By embedding the token directly into live systems, the company aims to anchor its economic model to existing usage rather than speculative anticipation.

    CEO Pini Peter stated that the company prioritized infrastructure development and operational scale before publicly emphasizing its token model. 

    “Our focus has always been on building real systems that operate at scale before talking about them,” said Pini Peter, CEO of Playnance. “The growth of the Be The Boss program and the upcoming launch of G-Token reflect years of infrastructure development, live user activity, and continuous refinement. We designed the token to serve a working ecosystem, not the other way around, and this milestone shows that the foundation is already in place.”

    Playnance indicated that future ecosystem expansion will be guided by user activity data and observed platform performance. The company plans to continue integrating consumer applications, shared infrastructure components, and the G-Token economy under a unified on-chain framework.

    #Web3
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 13:04
    Bitcoin ETFs Back in Demand With $506 Million Single-Day Inflow
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 12:51
    Is Bitcoin Likely to Target $75,000? Analysts Believe It Might
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate Obtains Malta Payments Institution License, Strengthening EU Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure
    Comdex introduces Comdex TraceOS™ to support victims of fake trading platforms, romance-investment scams and wallet drains
    Global Blockchain Show Riyadh Unveils World-Class Speakers Redefining the Future of Web3 and Digital Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 13:04
    Bitcoin ETFs Back in Demand With $506 Million Single-Day Inflow
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 12:51
    Is Bitcoin Likely to Target $75,000? Analysts Believe It Might
    Yuri Molchan
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Feb 26, 2026 - 12:21
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Reclaims Key 200-Week Support, Bitcoin Briefly Hits $47,511 in $8 Million Mistake, USDC on Cardano Hits First Big Milestone
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all