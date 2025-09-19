Pixelverse Expands to Base, Farcaster With Social Arcade: Details

Advertisement

Pixelverse, a Web3 gaming platform with 27 millon monthly users, has shared the details of its massive expansion. Evolving from one of Telegram's most popular play-to-earn projects, Pixelverse debuts on the Base blockchain and Farcaster ecosystem.

Pixelverse brings social arcade experience to Farcaster, Base

According to the official statement by Pixelverse, a Web3 developer of on-chain games with social metaverse elements, it has launched Pixelverse Arcade on Base and Farcaster. This milestone marks the product's evolution far beyond the scope of a Telegram-based play-to-earn mini app.

Not far from Farcaster pic.twitter.com/F3oJANMKM2 — Pixelverse (@pixelverse_xyz) September 17, 2025

Pixelverse Arcade introduces a unified player profile across all Pixelverse titles. Every action in any game contributes to a seasonal Battle Pass, with rewards, items and achievements recorded on-chain. The approach is designed to provide players with persistent progression and real ownership of digital collectibles.

The first Arcade release is Storychain, a collaborative storytelling game on Farcaster. The Pixelverse AI agent sets the rules, and each reply adds a short fragment to the story.

Kori Leon, cofounder of Pixelverse, explained the motivation behind the strategic expansion and outlined the next priorities for his project:

Storychain takes everyday conversation and turns it into both a game and an onchain asset. It’s the first step toward a category of games only possible on open networks like Base and Farcaster.

When a chain ends, it is minted on Base as an NFT that credits contributors. Stories are grouped into collections tied to Pixelverse’s meme partners, with leaderboards and PIXFI rewards driving participation. Each chain effectively turns a Farcaster thread into both a social game and a permanent collectible.

Leading Base-focused meme communities on board

Pixelverse’s decision to expand to Base and Farcaster comes as its community has evolved. Originally centered on casual Telegram games, Pixelverse has steadily shifted toward Web3-native players. This transition has been reinforced by direct integrations, with leading meme Base communities such as Toshi, Ski Mask Dog, Mr. Mingles and Brett.

On Base, these communities can be engaged directly through collectibles and seasonal rewards, while Farcaster provides the distribution layer for social participation.

The PIXFI token will also be deployed on Base, linking gameplay, rewards and trading activity with the same networks Pixelverse is building itself around.

As covered by U.Today previously, Pixelverse secured $7.5 million in a private closed funding round, completed in 2024.