Pharos Integrates Chainlink CCIP to Power RWA Markets

Pharos, a programmable open financial Layer 1, has officially integrated the Chainlink standard from the first day of its mainnet launch.

Advertisement

The project selected Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) as its canonical cross-chain infrastructure, ensuring secure and reliable cross-chain value transfer and messaging.

Pharos has also adopted Chainlink Data Streams to support the development of high-performance real-world asset (RWA) markets with fast and accurate price data. Built on Chainlink’s tokenization infrastructure, Pharos is positioned to scale enterprise-grade tokenized RWAs for global adoption.

Pharos aims to deliver advanced enterprise solutions for institutions focused on green finance, digital payments, and programmable asset ownership. The platform seeks to make institutional-grade RWAs accessible to individual investors, thereby accelerating RWA adoption, expanding access to DeFi, and onboarding new participants to the ecosystem.

Advertisement

To power these markets and connect them to the broader multi-chain landscape, Pharos depends on precise, low-latency on-chain market data and secure infrastructure for value and message transfers, making Chainlink Data Streams and Chainlink CCIP critical components of its architecture.

"Pharos adopting Chainlink CCIP as its canonical cross-chain infrastructure and Chainlink Data Streams for low-latency market data marks a major step forward in powering secure, high-performance, cross-chain applications. By adopting the Chainlink interoperability standard, Pharos enables builders to launch institutionally scalable applications for tokenized real-world assets, powered by the same secure Chainlink infrastructure that has already enabled tens of trillions in onchain transaction value,"— said Johann Eid, Chief Business Officer at Chainlink Labs

By leveraging CCIP as its cross-chain foundation, Pharos benefits from multiple layers of defense-in-depth security provided by Chainlink’s Decentralized Oracle Networks (DONs). These networks consist of high-quality oracle node operators that independently validate each cross-chain transaction.

The integration of CCIP also enables secure and simplified token transfers through the Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard, allowing tokens to become instantly transferable across chains without vendor lock-in.