    Pharos Network Kickstarts AtlanticOcean Testnet for RWA Development

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 21/10/2025 - 15:46
    Pharos Network, a programmable layer-1 blockchain focused on RWA applications, introduces its public testnet.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Promoted as the fastest EVM L1, Pharos Network announces the public release of its AtlanticOcean testnet. This marks the project's evolution from an isolated experiment into a holistic blockchain ecosystem for various classes of applications.

    AtlanticOcean testnet by Pharos Network goes live

    According to the official statement by the Pharos Network team, its hotly anticipated public testnet, AtlanticOcean, goes live. The protocol is now able to stress test various instruments for cross-border transfer of tokenized RWAs of various types.

    As the Atlantic Ocean once connected continents through trade and exploration, the Pharos AtlanticOcean testnet serves as a bridge for global liquidity on-chain. It enables institutions, builders and partners to test real-world asset flows across borders, laying the foundation for worldwide ecosystem expansion ahead of the mainnet launch.

    Since its launch in May, Pharos's first testnet has recorded nearly three billion transactions across 23 million blocks with a 0.5-second block time, deployed a global validator network, achieved full Ethereum Dencun SPEC compatibility with reliable block replay and implemented optimizations, including parallel execution, enhanced caching and low-memory-node releases. 

    Building on these achievements, AtlanticOcean introduces major upgrades: the official PoS tokenomics model with one billion total supply aligned with mainnet, user-friendly staking and validator voting, a modular architecture decoupling consensus and execution, node and storage layers.

    Also, the ecosystem is now powered by pipeline-based consensus enhancements, hybrid parallel execution using DAG-based and Block-STM V1 models, cache-friendly storage via PharosDB, and an expanded developer toolset for more composable and complex testing scenarios.

    Mainnet launch expected in Q1, 2026

    Wish Wu, cofounder and CEO of Pharos Network, explains the importance of AtlanticOcean testnet launch for the protocol and its users:

    Based on what we have built now, we validated the foundation of Pharos, excellent performance, fair access, and scalable execution. AtlanticOcean builds on that success. From here, Pharos goes global. We push the limits of scale, memory, and speed before real assets flow on-chain. We focus on the digital rails for liquidity to move freely between institutions, protocols, and people worldwide.

    Pharos aims to roll out testnet activations in several stages. To ensure continuity and a smooth transition, the first testnet will continue to coexist with AtlanticOcean for several months, allowing ecosystem partners to migrate gradually. 

    During this period, top-performing community validators will be invited to join AtlanticOcean and future mainnet sets. Subsequent stages will continue to scale the network and advance mainnet preparations, building momentum toward the mainnet launch planned for Q1, 2026, a key milestone in Pharos's journey toward global, on-chain real-world asset finance.

