Pharos Foundation Officially Kicks Off to Change the Narrative in RWAFi

Pharos Foundation today announced its official launch as the nonprofit entity stewarding the RealFi and open finance ecosystem on Pharos Network, the inclusive financial layer where real value and institutional-grade assets are accessible to all.

Pharos Foundation kicks off to make Pharos Network's solutions mainstream

Pharos Foundation announced today, Nov. 24, 2025, the official debut of its operations. The nonprofit entity will observe Pharos Network's development and adoption growth ahead of the token generation event (TGE).

The launch of the foundation marks a significant milestone for Pharos Network as it moves toward its TGE and mainnet launch in early 2026, establishing a structured, transparent and governance-driven foundation model to anchor long-term ecosystem development.

Built as an Asia-led, compliance-ready and neutral governance organization, the Pharos Foundation formalizes the ecosystem’s commitment to public-good infrastructure, transparent fund stewardship and credible cross-border institutional collaboration. Its mandate reflects a growing global expectation that RealFi ecosystems must operate with higher standards of transparency, regulatory awareness and long-term accountability.

The foundation operates across four core pillars: ecosystem support, technology development, governance and transparency, and education. These efforts will support developers through grants and technical programs, strengthen collaboration with traditional financial institutions, and expand open finance research and industry knowledge.

New frontier for emerging RealFi concept

The foundation also operates under clear limits: it does not provide investment advice, comment on token prices or favor any single protocol. Its work is guided by a clear mandate to build a trustworthy, institution-ready ecosystem for RealFi.

Instead of serving as a hype tool for TGE, the foundation will provide the frameworks, documentation and transparent processes needed for sustainable token governance and ecosystem development before and after TGE.

Wish Wu, cofounder and CEO at Pharos Network, indicates the core catalysts behind the decision to incorporate the foundation in its new role:

Pharos Foundation’s establishment underscores our commitment to creating a sustainable and trustworthy ecosystem for RealFi. A neutral foundation is crucial for long-term governance and ensuring that the ecosystem operates with transparency and integrity. We are dedicated to fostering a collaborative environment that benefits all participants, from developers to traditional financial institutions.

Details regarding the management and utilization of the ecosystem fund will be released in the first transparency report following mainnet launch, covering grants issued, governance decisions and fund deployment.