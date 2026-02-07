AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

'Perfecting Timing Too,' Binance's CZ Acknowledges Stablecoin to Bitcoin SAFU Funds Plan

By Caroline Amosun
Sat, 7/02/2026 - 16:15
Binance's CZ says Binance is making the stablecoin to Bitcoin conversion for its SAFU funds at the perfect time despite recent market volatility.
Advertisement
'Perfecting Timing Too,' Binance's CZ Acknowledges Stablecoin to Bitcoin SAFU Funds Plan
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

Despite the recent heavy downturn in the crypto market, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has continued to purchase Bitcoin in large quantities amid efforts to expand its user protection services.

Following a post providing an update on Binance’s SAFU fund asset conversion, the exchange’s founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has publicly acknowledged the exchange’s ongoing conversion of its SAFU reserves from stablecoins into Bitcoin.

While the exchange had specifically revealed its plans to completely convert its stablecoin holding to Bitcoin within the space of one month, Binance CZ says the plan has fallen within the perfect time.

HOT Stories
Ripple Invited to White House, Peter Brandt Calls Out Bitcoin Manipulation, Musk Endorses Dogecoin, Vitalik Buterin Dumps Ethereum — Top Weekly Crypto News Crypto Market Review: $500,000,000 in XRP Buying Volume, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surprisingly Bullish, Will Bitcoin (BTC) Be Saved Before $50,000?

Binance adds 3,600 BTC to SAFU reserve

Binance’s CZ has made his post in response to a viral tweet confirming that Binance has recently completed the purchase of 3,600 BTC for the SAFU fund.

Advertisement

As such, the exchange has successfully converted about $250 million worth of stablecoins into Bitcoin. Thus, the SAFU Bitcoin wallet now holds a total of 6,230 BTC as of Saturday, Feb. 7.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Sat, 02/07/2026 - 11:13
'Bitcoin Has No Back Door': Mark Yusko on Gold Comparison
ByGodfrey Benjamin

Furthermore, Binance stated that the conversion process is still underway and it aims to be fully completed within 30 days of the original announcement. As such, the exchange has less than a month to complete its stablecoin to Bitcoin transitioning.

Advertisement

Notably, the exchange further stressed that it will continue acquiring Bitcoin for the SAFU fund and provide regular updates to the community as progress continues.

Binance buys Bitcoin's dip

The move has seen Binance double down on the asset’s dip as the exchange kick-started its SAFU fund Bitcoin conversion move when the asset was trading in the deep red territory.

While Bitcoin had recently retested $60,000 during the recent market crash, its downtrend has given Binance the opportunity to expand its SAFU Bitcoin wallet with more BTC purchased at cheaper prices.

#Binance #Bitcoin #Changpeng Zhao
Advertisement

Related articles

Crypto News DigestNews
Feb 7, 2026 - 15:33
Ripple Invited to White House, Peter Brandt Calls Out Bitcoin Manipulation, Musk Endorses Dogecoin, Vitalik Buterin Dumps Ethereum — Top Weekly Crypto News
ByDan Burgin
News
Feb 7, 2026 - 15:03
203,556,622 DOGE Land on Robinhood as Dogecoin Price Jumps 6%
ByTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
BitMart Card Surpasses 115-Country Availability as 2026 Perks Introduce Up to 5.5% Cashback and $300+ Annual Rewards
Crypto Market Recap: January 2026
Toobit Launchpad Announces Presale for Future Warriors X (FWX)
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

News
Feb 7, 2026 - 16:15
'Perfecting Timing Too,' Binance's CZ Acknowledges Stablecoin to Bitcoin SAFU Funds Plan
article image Caroline Amosun
Crypto News DigestNews
Feb 7, 2026 - 15:33
Ripple Invited to White House, Peter Brandt Calls Out Bitcoin Manipulation, Musk Endorses Dogecoin, Vitalik Buterin Dumps Ethereum — Top Weekly Crypto News
article image Dan Burgin
News
Feb 7, 2026 - 15:03
203,556,622 DOGE Land on Robinhood as Dogecoin Price Jumps 6%
article image Tomiwabold Olajide
News
Feb 7, 2026 - 14:26
Dogecoin Price to Lose One Zero? Here's What Bollinger Bands Signal
article image Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 7, 2026 - 14:05
SHIB Alert: Shiba Inu Team Warns Wallet Users of Potential Security Risk
article image Tomiwabold Olajide
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 7, 2026 - 16:15
'Perfecting Timing Too,' Binance's CZ Acknowledges Stablecoin to Bitcoin SAFU Funds Plan
Caroline Amosun
Crypto News Digest, News
Feb 7, 2026 - 15:33
Ripple Invited to White House, Peter Brandt Calls Out Bitcoin Manipulation, Musk Endorses Dogecoin, Vitalik Buterin Dumps Ethereum — Top Weekly Crypto News
Dan Burgin
News
Feb 7, 2026 - 15:03
203,556,622 DOGE Land on Robinhood as Dogecoin Price Jumps 6%
Tomiwabold Olajide
Show all