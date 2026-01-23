Paradex Chain Protects User Funds With Extra Safety Measures: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Paradex, a non-custodial perps cryptocurrency exchange, decided to roll back its own L2 blockchain following an API glitch.

The measure is taken to ensure the maximum level of protection for all users' funds. Also, to compensate customers affected by the recent liquidations cascade, the exchange is kicking off a massive reimbursement program.

Paradex rolls back chain following the API glitch

According to the official statement by the team of Paradex , a high-performance crypto perpetuals trading engine, its associated blockchain, Paradex Chain, was rolled back by validators.

Update on yesterday's incident:



To protect user funds, we rolled back Paradex Chain to a safe state prior to the issue. The platform was offline for approximately 6 hours while we resolved it.



Throughout the entire incident, user funds remained 100% secure. We are currently in… Advertisement January 20, 2026

This emergency measure is set to get the blockchain network back to its status prior to API issues caused by database migration. To execute this seamlessly, Paradex validators agreed to restore accounts to the pre-issue status quo.

The emergency chain upgrade was successfully organized on Jan. 20, which resulted in the six-hour pause in blockchain availability.

The team assured that at no stage of the event or its resolution, were customers' funds ever at risk. Paradex Chain's tech experts are now working on a detailed post-mortem and root causes analysis for the incident.

Advertisement

$650,000 compensation initiative covers users' losses

As covered by U.Today previously, as a result of API glitch, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) on Paradex platform briefly crashed to zero. This caused a cascade of long liquidations. The unforeseen issues associated with database migration were identified as key accident causes.

Within a few hours of the emergency rollback, the exchange team announced the large-scale compensation program.

Refunds Update



We have completed our review of accounts impacted by yesterday’s incident and have refunded all users who were incorrectly liquidated (primarily related to PAXG). In total, $650k was distributed across 200 accounts. Gigavault deposits and withdrawals have also… — Paradex (@paradex) January 20, 2026

As a result, a total of $650,000 was distributed between 200 affected accounts, while the operations of some elements of Paradex's architecture were temporarily halted.

Paradex is a reliable zero-fee perps DEX platform based on its own EVM-compatible layer-2 blockchain Paradex Chain.

It offers 450 perpetual contracts, with daily trading volume exceeding $1.5 billion in equivalent. Twenty-four-hour open interest on Paradex exceeds $700 million, with BTC-USD, ETH-USD, SOL-USD perps trading contracts responsible for over 60% of total open interest.