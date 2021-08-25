Option Pool Exchange Releases Tokenized Insurance Fund with Rich Otter Token

Option Pool Exchange presents the tokenized insurance fund with Rich Otter Token that one can claim by joining the exchange. With every transaction happening on Option Pool Exchange, customers pay an insurance fee that is collected on the crypto derivatives market. The fee goes directly into insurance funds. The token's value is based on the trading volume of the exchange. The total supply of the token is 10 billion tokens.

The value of the pool exchange's token is tied to the number of market participants that trade on the exchange. The inflationary nature of the token will become the foundation of its price. The insurance fund is being filled with tokens only when traders pay the fee; hence, the high volume on the exchange equals high inflows to the insurance fund and a possible progressive price increase for the token.

In addition to traditional trading assets, Option Pool Exchange offers perpetual swaps with annual interest rates. Margin contracts are backed by USDT in addition to the automatic exchange of one's cryptocurrency assets to stablecoins.

About Option Pool Exchange and insurance fund

Option Pool Exchange is a crypto derivatives exchange with a $7.5 billion trading volume with headquarters in New York. In order to reach the maximum level of funds security, Option Pool Exchange utilizes cold wallet technology and stores all of the deposited funds in the cold wallet. Multi-signature hardware vaults act as storage for assets and are nearly impossible to compromise. The exchange also includes KYC verification in order to prevent legal issues.

The exchange is provided with a custom advanced matching engine that allows users to close their high-leverage positions preventively before receiving a margin call with up to 50 percent position saving.