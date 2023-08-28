Only 17 Trillion SHIB Left for SHIB's Price to Move Forward, PEPE $15 Million Drama Puts It Among Top Trending Assets, Shiba Inu and Shibarium Hit Big Milestones: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out the top three news stories from the past weekend presented to you by U.Today.

Only 76 trillion SHIB left for Shiba Inu's price to move forward

According to recent on-chain data, for the past seven days, Shiba Inu has been hovering around the $0.00000813 price level. This absence of price movement could signal the beginning of a major shift. The insight into this could be revealed by IntoTheBlock's global in/out of the money (GIOM) metric, which identifies the average cost at which tokens were purchased for any address with a balance. The address is "in the money" if the current cost exceeds the average cost; if it is less, it is "out of the money." According to this metric, only 76 trillion SHIB tokens are left for the price to move forward. This implies that many SHIB owners are currently "in the money," which may serve as a resistance level for the cryptocurrency.

Pepe $15 million drama puts it among top trending assets on market

Pepe, a meme coin launched in late April 2023, has recently found itself at the center of a scandal . On Aug. 26, Pepe's official X handle wrote that former project team members allegedly stole roughly $15 million worth of tokens and sent them to various crypto exchanges to sell. The incident struck the already struggling asset, which hit its bottom on June 16 and lost all of its summer gains. After removal of such a substantial amount of tokens, it is expected that Pepe would face even more erratic price movements. However, the drama has also partially worked for Pepe's benefit, as it has propelled the token to the top trending assets on the market on CoinMarketCap, increasing its visibility among potential investors.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Shibarium achieve two big milestones