Notcoin (NOT) Price Prediction for July 18

All of the top 10 coins are back in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

NOT/USD

The rate of Notcoin (NOT) has fallen by 1.82% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of NOT is closer to the support than to the resistance. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.01540 zone.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the daily time frame. If the fall continues, there is a high chance to see an ongoing decline to the $0.015 area. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of NOT has once again failed to fix above the $0.01663 level.

If the weekly bar closes around current prices, traders may witness a correction to the $0.0140 range.

NOT is trading at $0.01573 at press time.