    Notcoin (NOT) Price Prediction for July 18

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is price of Notcoin (NOT) ready for sharp move?
    Thu, 18/07/2024 - 16:02
    Notcoin (NOT) Price Prediction for July 18
    All of the top 10 coins are back in the red zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    NOT/USD

    The rate of Notcoin (NOT) has fallen by 1.82% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of NOT is closer to the support than to the resistance. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.01540 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture can be seen on the daily time frame. If the fall continues, there is a high chance to see an ongoing decline to the $0.015 area. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of NOT has once again failed to fix above the $0.01663 level.

    If the weekly bar closes around current prices, traders may witness a correction to the $0.0140 range.

    NOT is trading at $0.01573 at press time.

    #Notcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

