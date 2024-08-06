Notcoin (NOT) Prediction for August 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After a few days of a continued drop, most coins are bouncing back, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

NOT/USD

The rate of NOT has rocketed by 20% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's sharp rise, the price of NOT keeps looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the daily bar closes near the local resistance of $0.01175, the growth may continue to the $0.012-$0.013 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the altcoin is rising after a false breakout of the support level of $0.00912. However, it is too early to think about a reversal as not enough energy has been accumulated yet.

If the bar closes around the current prices, sideways trading in the area of $0.011-$0.013 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. If the growth continues until the end of the week, traders may witness a test of the interim level of $0.014 soon.

NOT is trading at $0.0119 at press time.