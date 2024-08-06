    Original U.Today article

    Notcoin (NOT) Prediction for August 6

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has bearish trend of Notcoin (NOT) ended yet?
    Tue, 6/08/2024 - 16:06
    Notcoin (NOT) Prediction for August 6
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After a few days of a continued drop, most coins are bouncing back, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    NOT/USD

    The rate of NOT has rocketed by 20% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's sharp rise, the price of NOT keeps looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the daily bar closes near the local resistance of $0.01175, the growth may continue to the $0.012-$0.013 zone tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the altcoin is rising after a false breakout of the support level of $0.00912. However, it is too early to think about a reversal as not enough energy has been accumulated yet.

    Related
    ADA and BNB Prediction for August 5
    Mon, 08/05/2024 - 14:55
    ADA and BNB Prediction for August 5
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the bar closes around the current prices, sideways trading in the area of $0.011-$0.013 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. If the growth continues until the end of the week, traders may witness a test of the interim level of $0.014 soon.

    NOT is trading at $0.0119 at press time.

    #Notcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image BlackRock Did Not Sell During Crypto Market Crash: Details
    Aug 6, 2024 - 15:59
    BlackRock Did Not Sell During Crypto Market Crash: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Bull Market Confirmed? Binance CEO Shares Hidden Insight
    Aug 6, 2024 - 15:59
    Bull Market Confirmed? Binance CEO Shares Hidden Insight
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Network Activity Soars as Price Rebounds 14%
    Aug 6, 2024 - 15:59
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Network Activity Soars as Price Rebounds 14%
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zeebu Announces Strategic Partnership with SilentSwap
    Bybit Introduces Pre-Market Perpetuals for Trading Upcoming Tokens
    Bitcoin Startup Lab Launches Largest Bitcoin Hackathon in History
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Notcoin (NOT) Prediction for August 6
    BlackRock Did Not Sell During Crypto Market Crash: Details
    Bull Market Confirmed? Binance CEO Shares Hidden Insight
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD