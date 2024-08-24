Notcoin (NOT) Prediction for August 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins keep setting new local peaks, according to CoinStats.

NOT/USD

Notcoin (NOT) has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by 9.35%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of NOT is in the middle of the local channel. As almost all daily ATR has been passed, any ups or downs are unlikely to happen shortly.

On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the bar closure.

If it happens near its peak, the upward move may continue to the resistance level of $0.01273 the upcoming week.

On the bigger chart, neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. The volume has declined, which means ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.011-$0.012 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

NOT is trading at $0.01176 at press time.