Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'No Giveaways': Urgent Warning Issued to XRP Community Amid Major Scam Threat

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 14/01/2026 - 11:26
    Crucial warning issued to XRP holders as full-blown scam attack becomes visible across the board.
    Advertisement
    'No Giveaways': Urgent Warning Issued to XRP Community Amid Major Scam Threat
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP Ledger developer and Xaman founder Wietse Wind sounds a crucial alert to the XRP community, as he observes a full blown scam attack across the board.

    Advertisement

    Wind noted an increase in fake posts by fake XRPL Labs and Xaman accounts, fake employees offering support and answering questions, as well as fake Xaman websites.

    In light of this, Wind reiterates a crucial warning to the XRP community, emphasizing no giveaways while urging them to be vigilant and only "trust" in app support.

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Ripple Secures 'Massive' EU License Win
    Senate Floods Crypto Bill with Amendments
    Short Squeeze Triggers Crypto Rally
    Crypto Market Review: Ethereum (ETH) Volume Absolutely Exploded, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Best Setup in Top-10, Bitcoin $100,000 Fuel Received

    Common scams to watch out for on the crypto market include phishing scams, where scammers may send fake emails or messages pretending to be legitimate entities in the industry. Users are urged to always verify the sender's email address and be cautious of links.

    Fake giveaways necessitate crypto holders to be wary of posts or messages promising free cryptocurrencies or giveaways. Impersonation scams entail scammers impersonating crypto support or other users. In this light, users are urged to verify the identity of individuals they interact with, especially if they request sensitive information.

    XRP Ledger awaits key features

    According to RippleX, the amendment for Permissioned Domains is nearing the threshold for activation. Ripple supports this feature, as well as the Permissioned DEX, which this will ultimately enable.

    Advertisement

    Last year, Ripple outlined a vision for institutional DeFi on the XRP Ledger, with the launch of a Permissioned DEX (decentralized exchange) set to mark a significant step in that journey.

    Permissioned DEX brings institutional-grade compliance-focused features to the XRPL DEX and has strong potential to capture payment-related institutional flows.

    In positive XRP Ledger news, all XRP Ledger Fix amendments in rippled version 3.0 have achieved majority and are in a two-week activation period. These include fixTokenEscrowV1, fixIncludeKeyletFields, fixPriceOracleOrder, fixAMMClawbackRounding and fixMPTDeliveredAmount.

    In this light, XRP Ledger node operators or validators are urged to upgrade their software to the current version to avoid being amendment-blocked.

    In major milestone, Ripple has secured its preliminary Electronic Money Institution license approval from Luxembourg’s Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).

    #XRP News #XRP #Ripple News #XRPL
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 11:05
    Ethereum (ETH) Exploding: $270,000,000 by Single Whale
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 10:54
    Dogecoin Founder Stuns With Sarcastic Crypto ATH Message
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 40 New Crypto Assets
    Fors Launches Beta to Aggregate Prediction Markets Across Solana Ecosystem
    Japan’s Web3 Momentum Accelerates: Institutional Adoption, Policy Tailwinds, and Rising Calls for “Crypto ETF-ization” — TEAMZ Web3 / AI Summit 2026 Confirms High-Profile Political Speakers as Title Sponsor Slots Sell Out
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 11:26
    'No Giveaways': Urgent Warning Issued to XRP Community Amid Major Scam Threat
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 11:05
    Ethereum (ETH) Exploding: $270,000,000 by Single Whale
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 10:54
    Dogecoin Founder Stuns With Sarcastic Crypto ATH Message
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 10:27
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Crypto X With Monero Purchase
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 10:21
    XRP to Get Binance Boost? EasyA Teases 'Bullish' BNB Collaboration
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 11:26
    'No Giveaways': Urgent Warning Issued to XRP Community Amid Major Scam Threat
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 11:05
    Ethereum (ETH) Exploding: $270,000,000 by Single Whale
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 10:54
    Dogecoin Founder Stuns With Sarcastic Crypto ATH Message
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD