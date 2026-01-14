'No Giveaways': Urgent Warning Issued to XRP Community Amid Major Scam Threat

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger developer and Xaman founder Wietse Wind sounds a crucial alert to the XRP community, as he observes a full blown scam attack across the board.

Wind noted an increase in fake posts by fake XRPL Labs and Xaman accounts, fake employees offering support and answering questions, as well as fake Xaman websites.

In light of this, Wind reiterates a crucial warning to the XRP community, emphasizing no giveaways while urging them to be vigilant and only "trust" in app support.

🚨🚨🚨 Full blown scam attack across the board 👹



I'm seeing fake posts by fake XRPL Labs and Xaman accounts.



I'm seeing fake employees offering support and answering questions



I'm seeing fake Xaman websites.



Be vigilant! ONLY TRUST IN APP SUPPORT! WE DON'T DO GIVEAWAYS!

Common scams to watch out for on the crypto market include phishing scams, where scammers may send fake emails or messages pretending to be legitimate entities in the industry. Users are urged to always verify the sender's email address and be cautious of links.

Fake giveaways necessitate crypto holders to be wary of posts or messages promising free cryptocurrencies or giveaways. Impersonation scams entail scammers impersonating crypto support or other users. In this light, users are urged to verify the identity of individuals they interact with, especially if they request sensitive information.

XRP Ledger awaits key features

According to RippleX, the amendment for Permissioned Domains is nearing the threshold for activation. Ripple supports this feature, as well as the Permissioned DEX, which this will ultimately enable.

Last year, Ripple outlined a vision for institutional DeFi on the XRP Ledger, with the launch of a Permissioned DEX (decentralized exchange) set to mark a significant step in that journey.

Permissioned DEX brings institutional-grade compliance-focused features to the XRPL DEX and has strong potential to capture payment-related institutional flows.

In positive XRP Ledger news, all XRP Ledger Fix amendments in rippled version 3.0 have achieved majority and are in a two-week activation period. These include fixTokenEscrowV1, fixIncludeKeyletFields, fixPriceOracleOrder, fixAMMClawbackRounding and fixMPTDeliveredAmount.

In this light, XRP Ledger node operators or validators are urged to upgrade their software to the current version to avoid being amendment-blocked.

In major milestone, Ripple has secured its preliminary Electronic Money Institution license approval from Luxembourg’s Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).