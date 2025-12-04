Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    No, Cardano Hydra Head Might Not Be 100% Secure, Here's the Reason

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 4/12/2025 - 15:24
    Cardano Hydra Head might contain some security flaws that ADA holders need to watch out for.
    Advertisement
    No, Cardano Hydra Head Might Not Be 100% Secure, Here's the Reason
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Renowned Cardano (ADA) advocate Armor Tesar, also known as YODA on X, has issued an important caution on Hydra. The warning is important to help users and operators understand the security setup of the layer-2 scaling solution for Cardano.

    Advertisement

    Hydra operators hold authority over locked ADA funds

    According to YODA, while Hydra allows for faster and cheaper transactions, there are critical details that users need to be aware of. Notably, only Hydra operators are fully in charge of their ADA. It implies, therefore, that any user not running their own node is at the mercy of the Hydra operator.

    This is because any user who locks their ADA into a Hydra head automatically gives up control. For clarity, once locked, the user’s private key can no longer directly access the funds, as they are controlled by the Hydra head smart contract, not the user’s wallet.

    It means that even without having a user’s private keys, the operators can still control what happens to the funds. The operators have this power because, inside the Hydra system, every update requires signatures from all operators, not users. Thus, operators can agree on any state, even a malicious one.

    Based on the design of the Hydra system, once the on-chain Hydra smart contract accepts the operator's signatures, that becomes the "truth" when the Hydra head closes.

    YODA is warning that this poses a major security risk, as operators could collude to sign a fake snapshot and direct the funds to themselves. He is emphasizing that the only way to have full control of one’s fund is to be a Hydra operator.

    If, however, a user delegates their funds and uses Hydra through an operator, they have to "rely" on the operator not to cheat. This requires a high level of trust in the Hydra operators.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 12/04/2025 - 13:00
    Shiba Inu Completes First Golden Cross in December: Price Targets
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Cardano community urged to prioritize trust 

    YODA’s message to Cardano users is that Hydra is only truly trustless for people who run a node themselves. 

    Every other user is effectively using it the same way as a custodial service. In essence, before one decides to use a Hydra-based DeFi app, they must do their own research.

    It is important to know who the operators are and whether they are trustworthy enough not to team up with malicious actors to redirect users’ funds.

    Hydra has been so dogged with speculation that even Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson had to wade in in 2024 to address concerns about it.

    #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 15:05
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lose 81,000,000,000,000 Threshold?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 14:58
    Dogecoin Millionaires Buy 480,000,000 DOGE in Just 48 Hours, Meme Coin Price Reacts With Twist
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TrueNorth Raises $3M to Build Domain-Specific AI for Finance
    Ika Announces EdDSA Signatures, Expanding Native Support to Solana, Zcash, Cardano and More
    MEXC Launches STABLE Launchpad: Share 4 Million Tokens with Up to 60% Discount
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 15:24
    No, Cardano Hydra Head Might Not Be 100% Secure, Here's the Reason
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 15:05
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lose 81,000,000,000,000 Threshold?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 14:58
    Dogecoin Millionaires Buy 480,000,000 DOGE in Just 48 Hours, Meme Coin Price Reacts With Twist
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD