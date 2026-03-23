'No Airdrops': Crypto Wallet Provider Tangem Issues Warning on Fake ICOs

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Crypto wallet provider Tangem has issued a fraud and security notice. In a recent tweet, Tangem warns against fake ICOs while clarifying that it does not do airdrops or have tokens.

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Tangem urges the crypto community to be alert to potential scams and impersonation attempts. The crypto wallet provider says it will never contact users first to request personal information, passwords or payments.

In addition, Tangem says it will also never make contact by telephone or through messaging apps, and all genuine communication will only come from its official company email domain.

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In the event that users receive an unexpected message, link or call claiming to be from Tangem, they should not share any information, as these could be from scammers. Tangem urges crypto users to confirm any information through official sources.

In this light, Tangem says it does not conduct ICOs nor do airdrops, and does not have tokens.

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Binance issues warning

In a recent tweet, major cryptocurrency exchange Binance urges crypto users to stay vigilant against phishing attacks by recognizing common signs like suspicious URLs and urgent requests for personal information.

In phishing scam attacks, bad actors pretend to be reliable sources to deceive people into sharing sensitive data.

The most common form of phishing occurs through emails containing malicious links or attachments. Clicking on these links may install malware on the user's device or lead them to counterfeit websites designed to steal personal and financial information.

Users are urged to be cautious if the message contains suspicious URLs, uses public email addresses, induces fear or urgency, requests personal information or has spelling and grammatical errors. In most cases, you should be able to hover your mouse over the links to check the URLs without actually clicking on them.