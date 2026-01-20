AdvertisementAdvert.
    Next 7 Days Set to Be Crucial for XRP Ledger: Reason

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 20/01/2026 - 12:29
    Countdown begins to the first set of a slew of upgrades to the XRP Ledger in the year 2026.
    Next 7 Days Set to Be Crucial for XRP Ledger: Reason
    The next seven days are set to be crucial for the XRP Ledger as five fix amendments are set to be activated on the mainnet.

    According to xrpscan data, five fix amendments included in XRPL version 3.0.0 have entered the activation timer, with the current countdown set to 7 days, 12 hours from now.

    These amendments include fixTokenEscrowV1, fixIncludeKeyletFields, fixMPTDeliveredAmount, fixAMMClawbackRounding and fixPriceOracleOrder.

    The fixTokenEscrowV1 fixes an accounting error in MPT escrows. During internal testing of the original Token Escrow amendment (which was never enabled on mainnet), a bug was discovered in how escrows involving MPTs with transfer fees were handled. The TokenEscrowV1 amendment resolves this issue and restores correct accounting behavior.

    The fixIncludeKeyletFields amendment adds missing keylet fields to specific ledger entries. The fixPriceOracleOrder resolves an issue where the order of asset pair data is different from when a price oracle is created versus when it is updated.

    "fixAMMClawbackRounding" fixes a rounding error that can occur in the LPTokenBalance of an AMM when performing an AMMClawback transaction. The fixMPTDeliveredAmount amendment adds missing DeliveredAmount and delivered_amount metadata fields from direct MPT Payment transactions.

    Given that these fix amendments have been triggered for mainnet adoption in the next seven days, XRPL node operators or validators are urged to take necessary action to avoid being amendment-blocked.

    Amendment blocked servers will not be able to determine the validity of a ledger, submit or process transactions, participate in the consensus process or vote on future amendments.

    Why is it essential?

    The XRP Ledger's amendment system uses the consensus process to approve any changes that affect transaction processing on the XRP Ledger. These changes are introduced as amendments and validators vote on them after. Bug fixes that change transaction processes also require amendments.

    Each version of rippled (XRPL software) is compiled with a list of known amendments and the code to implement those amendments. Amendments must maintain two weeks of support from 80% of validators to be enabled. If it drops below 80%, the amendment is temporarily rejected, and the two-week period restarts. 

    #XRPL #XRP News
