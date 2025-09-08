Next 15 Years: Major Crypto Money Forecast Shared by Ex-Coinbase’s Nick Tomaino

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Nick Tomaino, a former top executive at Coinbase, who worked with business development and then quit to create his own crypto-focused investment company, 1confirmation, has issued a prediction as to what crypto will be about over the next 15 years.

First 15 years of crypto vs. next 15 years, per Tomaino

In his tweet, Nick Tomaino summarized the first 15 years that have just finished for crypto. He stressed that this period was “all about money and infrastructure.”

However, the next 15 years will be totally different, he believes, expecting crypto apps to go much further than just money, even though money will remain important. He believes it will be “about apps where money is a factor but not the focus.”

The last 15 years of crypto were all about money and infrastructure



The next 15 are about apps where money is a factor but not the focus



Winning requires understanding culture, not just tech or finance

He shared what in his view is important for winning, and it is not only about technologies or money: “Winning requires understanding culture, not just tech or finance.”

Tomaino predicts future of S&P 500

Last week, Tomaino opined on the future of the stock market, and it was also a forecast about future crypto expansion. The 1confirmation founder is certain that in the future, all companies that are in the S&P 500 index will tokenize their stocks on the Ethereum blockchain.

News shows that certain prerequisites for the fulfillment of this prediction are happening already. The Nasdaq exchange has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to allow trading tokenized securities, such as stocks or exchange-traded funds, according to Reuters.