    Ethereum Is The Future of S&P 500: Former Coinbase's Top Exec

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 29/08/2025 - 13:59
    Coinbase’s former business development executive makes crucial Ethereum prediction
    Ethereum Is The Future of S&P 500: Former Coinbase's Top Exec
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Nick Tomaino, who formerly worked for Coinbase with business development and then left to found his own crypto-focused investment company, 1confirmation, has taken to the X platform to share his view on the future of Ethereum and the stock market.

    "The future of the S&P 500 is Ethereum"

    The former Coinbase executive has made an important Ethereum forecast, suggesting that the second-largest cryptocurrency and blockchain platform is likely to replace the major stock index S&P 500.

    This index is the traditional benchmark of American financial power and the stock market – the index of the largest American companies. This index represents the corporate and stock market dominance.

    By predicting that Ethereum may replace the S&P 500, Tomaino means that he expects the Ethereum blockchain to become the backbone of the American economy instead of traditional corporations.

    Ethereum includes smart contracts, dapps, NFTs, DeFi platforms, and various tokenized assets. Besides, Tomaino hints that in the future, all traditional stocks and bonds of companies that constitute the S&P 500 might go digital and run on Ethereum.

    Ethereum ETFs absorb $1.25 billion this week

    Data shared by on-chain data aggregator Sentora (formerly IntoTheBlock) shows that this week, spot Ethereum ETFs have seen staggering $1.25 billion inflows.

    Today, on August 29, analytics account Lookonchain reported that Ethereum ETFs saw inflows of 12,489 ETH valued at $54.86 million. BackRock’s iShares took in 15,127 ETH worth $66.45 million. It currently holds a total of 3,777,263 ETH. This is the equivalent of $16.59 billion.

    Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust and Grayscale Ethereum Trust sucked in 3,292 and 1,163, respectively.

    #Ethereum #S&P 500 #Blockchain News
