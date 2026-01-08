Nexo Now Offers Zero-Interest Credit With No Fees

Advertisement

Nexo, the premier digital assets wealth platform , announced today the launch of Zero-interest Credit (ZiC), now joining the Nexo Credit Line as a flagship borrowing solution. ZiC enables Bitcoin and Ethereum holders to access liquidity at 0% interest through a fixed-duration term, free from the risk of premature forced liquidation.

According to the official statement by Nexo, a leading global cryptocurrency lending platform, it has begun offering zero-interest credits for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) depositors. Users can literally withdraw liquidity instead of selling their assets during periods of market volatility.

Amidst increased volatility of cryptocurrency segment, such opportunities allow investors to make their portfolios more flexible for maximum capital efficiency and risk protection.

In 2018, Nexo pioneered crypto-backed lending. Today, we’re redefining it once again.



Meet Zero-interest Credit – a new way to access liquidity at 0% interest, with no fees and no liquidation risk.



Zero-interest Credit is designed for clients who want liquidity without sacrificing their long-term positioning. It supports BTC and ETH holders who prefer not to sell, affluent investors managing the timing of taxable events or funding major purchases, active traders pursuing market opportunities with defined risk and businesses using digital assets to finance operations or strategic plans.



ZiC brings a level of predictability rarely seen in crypto-backed credit. Instead of monitoring LTV ratios or worrying about market-driven liquidations, clients borrow at 0% interest with a structure that stays intact. Every ZiC position comes with a predefined repayment path that is fully visible from day one.

Clients select the term and amount, and ZiC’s built-in Minimum Repayment Price ensures the loan cannot be liquidated midterm, while the Maximum Repayment Price enables clients to lock in gains up to that level.

At maturity, repayment is straightforward, with the option to settle in stablecoins or with collateral based on where the market stands relative to their predefined range. And for those who want continued exposure, ZiC Renewal makes it possible to extend the arrangement with refreshed terms, without unwinding or reestablishing the loan.

Setting new standards for crypto lending scene

Elitsa Taskova, Chief Product Officer at Nexo, explains the key features of the new product for cryptocurrency owners worldwide:

Borrowers today want liquidity that is cost-efficient, clear, and free from the uncertainty of liquidation risk. Zero-interest Credit gives them exactly that—a fully predefined borrowing structure they can rely on from start to finish.

As borrowing demand grows and major digital assets consolidate their role as the industry’s strongest collateral base, the market is shifting from interest-driven credit to structured models that prioritize predictability and client control. Crypto-collateralized lending reached $73.59 billion in Q3, 2025, up 38.5% quarter-over-quarter and surpassing the previous cycle peak — reflecting stronger collateral quality and deeper institutional participation.



As a pioneer of crypto-backed credit — and today the world’s #2 crypto lender — Nexo continues to shape the industry. Zero-interest Credit positions Nexo at the forefront of responsible credit innovation — delivering a solution shaped for the borrowing landscape as it stands today.